TDG Gold Corp. Completes 2021 Toodoggone Field Program, BC

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2021) - Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company" or "Spearmint") is pleased to announce that it has recently completed a phase II work program on the 100-percent owned "Goose Gold Project" directly bordering New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway project in Newfoundland (see map below). During the phase II work program, the ground magnetic survey allowed the identification of a major NE-trending magnetic lineament (GG-M-01), a negative magnetic anomaly (GG_M-02) delineated in the SW of the study grid, and a moderate discontinuous magnetic lineament (GG_M-03) striking NE and parallel to GG-M-01. Several narrow, magnetic trends were also successfully mapped thanks to the high-resolution ground magnetic survey, in addition a few faults affecting the Goose Gold property were traced. As for the VLF-EM survey, one main relatively highly conductive axis was detected in the NW part of the study grid and four moderate conductive axes in the southern part of the Goose Gold property. All the delineated VLF-EM axes appear oriented NE-SW and some of the anomalous Au assay obtained from soil and rock samples appear to be associated with these conductive axes or located in their path. Follow up work should be completed over these targets to test their extent and potential for gold-quartz veins carrying sulphides.

