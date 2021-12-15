ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

TDG Gold Corp. Completes 2021 Toodoggone Field Program, BC

dallassun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the 'Company' or 'TDG') is pleased to announce the completion of its 2021 Toodoggone Field Program which included 8,048 metres ('m') diamond drilling in 55 holes at Shasta and 1,029 m of diamond drilling in 2 holes...

www.dallassun.com

albuquerqueexpress.com

Tin Cup - Initial Drill Program Completed

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Northern Lights Resources Corp. ('Northern Lights' or the 'Company') (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce the completion of the initial drill program at the Tin Cup prospect at NLR's 100% owned Secret Pass Gold Project in Mohave County, Arizona. Four diamond core...
ECONOMY
northernminer.com

JV Article: QuestEx Gold & Copper is exploring for world-class projects in BC

Canadian explorer QuestEx Gold & Copper (TSXV: QEX; US-OTC: CLASF) holds approximately 110,000 hectares of mineral tenures that host precious and base metals projects in the Golden Triangle and Toodoggone areas of British Columbia. The Vancouver-headquartered junior is focused on advancing its 100%-owned KSP copper-gold project in northwestern B.C., about...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Taura Gold completes IPO, listed for trading

Taura Gold Inc. [TORA-TSXV] completed its public offering of securities on December 8, 2021. Gross proceeds received by the company for the offering were $750,000 (5 million common shares at 15 cents per common share). The TSX-V has received confirmation that the closing of the offering has occurred. Therefore, the...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Northstar Completes Miller Gold Drill Program and Closes Bought Deal Private Placement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2021) - Northstar Gold Corp. (CSE: NSG) (OTCQB: NSGCF) ("Northstar" or the "Company"), announces the Company has completed a Phase IIB diamond drill program on its 100%-owned Miller Gold Property, situated 18 km southwest of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. A total of 2,495 metres were drilled in 14 holes, with 6 holes testing Allied Syenite Gold Zone extensions, 2 holes testing the recently discovered E Zone and 6 holes designed to upgrade a historic resource estimate on the recently acquired Searles Property.
ECONOMY
buffalonynews.net

Goldplay Anounces Encouraging Results of up to 5.90gpt Gold and 155gpt Silver from the First Exploration Program Completed on the Scottie West Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / Goldplay Mining Inc. (TSXV:AUC) (US/OTCQB:AUCCF), (Frankfurt:9FY), (the 'Company' or 'Goldplay'),is pleased to announce results from the 2021 field program completed on the Scottie West Project, (located in the Golden Triangle of BC). HIGHLIGHTS. Rock sample assaying: 5.90 grams per tonne ('gpt')...
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Blender Bites Announces 990% Increase in Total Value of Purchase Orders Received in December 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2021 / Vancouver, British Columbia - Blender Bites Ltd. (the 'Company', 'Blender Bites' or 'Blender'), (CSE:BITE)(FWB:JL4)(WKN:A3C3Y2), a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium, organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen functional foods, announces record number of purchase orders received in December 2021.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Spearmint Discovers Major NE-Trending Magnetic Lineament on Its 'Goose Gold Project' in Newfoundland Directly Bordering New Found Gold Corp.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2021) - Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company" or "Spearmint") is pleased to announce that it has recently completed a phase II work program on the 100-percent owned "Goose Gold Project" directly bordering New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway project in Newfoundland (see map below). During the phase II work program, the ground magnetic survey allowed the identification of a major NE-trending magnetic lineament (GG-M-01), a negative magnetic anomaly (GG_M-02) delineated in the SW of the study grid, and a moderate discontinuous magnetic lineament (GG_M-03) striking NE and parallel to GG-M-01. Several narrow, magnetic trends were also successfully mapped thanks to the high-resolution ground magnetic survey, in addition a few faults affecting the Goose Gold property were traced. As for the VLF-EM survey, one main relatively highly conductive axis was detected in the NW part of the study grid and four moderate conductive axes in the southern part of the Goose Gold property. All the delineated VLF-EM axes appear oriented NE-SW and some of the anomalous Au assay obtained from soil and rock samples appear to be associated with these conductive axes or located in their path. Follow up work should be completed over these targets to test their extent and potential for gold-quartz veins carrying sulphides.
WORLD
nutraingredients-usa.com

Procaps Group Completes Business Combination with Union Acquisition Corp. II

Procaps Group, a leading integrated international healthcare and pharmaceutical company, and Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: LATN, LATNU, LATNW) ("LATN"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, have completed the previously announced business combination which was approved at an Extraordinary General Meeting of LATN’s shareholders on September 22, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Economy
dallassun.com

DHL Express sees China as top market

LONDON, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- China remains one of the most important markets for DHL Express, and the company will pursue long-term development in the second-largest economy, John Pearson, global CEO of DHL Express, told Xinhua in a recent interview. "DHL Global Forwarding, Freight embarked on laying plans and exploring...
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Idaho Strategic Resources Continues to Drill Gold-Quartz Veins at Klondike and Paymaster

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (OTCQB:NJMCD) ('NJMCD', 'Idaho Strategic' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide the most recent exploration results from the Company's 2021 drill program at the Golden Chest mine. These new results come from drill hole GC 21-207 in the Klondike area, and from drill hole GC 21-189 completed in the Paymaster area (Figure 1). The Klondike and Paymaster are located to the north and south, respectively, of current underground operations in the Skookum.
IDAHO STATE
Motley Fool

3 Top IPO Stocks to Buy in 2022

2021 has been a wild period for growth stocks. Some names are now (as of December) in the midst of a third pullback this past year and down double-digit percentages from their all-time highs. Among the hardest-hit stocks are recent IPOs, which tend to be especially volatile in their first year as publicly-traded companies.
STOCKS

