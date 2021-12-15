ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarc, Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. Continue Earn-in at JOY Copper-Gold District into 2022

 5 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Amarc Resources Ltd. ('Amarc' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AHR)(OTCQB:AXREF) is pleased to announce the continuation of its earn-in with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ('Freeport') into a second drilling season at the Company's JOY Cu-Au District, (the 'JOY') located in the Toodoggone region...

Jericho Energy Ventures Arranges $6 Million Convertible Debenture Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. NEWTOWN, PA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / Jericho Energy Ventures (TSXV:JEV)(FSE:JLM0)(OTC PINK:JROOF) ('Jericho' or 'JEV' or the 'Company') announces that it intends to raise approximately CAD$6 Million through non-brokered convertible debentures (the 'Debentures') private placement financing (the 'Offering'), to be led by existing shareholders of the Company.
CAT Strategic Metals Expands Exploration Potential of Burntland Project Through Additional Land Acquisition

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) ('CAT' or the 'Company') announces that it has entered into a Property Acquisition Agreement (the 'Agreement') dated November 30, 2021 with 9248-7792 Quebec Inc. ('9248') and Prospect Or Corp. ('POC', and collectively with 9248, the 'Vendors') to acquire two additional claims comprised of 520 hectares of land (the 'Property') that are adjacent and contiguous to the Burntland Project currently under option to the Company, as announced in a news release on September 17, 2020.
CANEX Drills the Longest Continuous Zone of Gold Mineralization at Gold Range to Date Intersecting 1.0 g/t gold over 59.5 meters Including 1.4 g/t gold over 32 metres

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / CANEX Metals Inc. ('CANEX' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce assay results for 4 drill holes from the Company's ongoing reverse circulation drilling program designed to expand oxide gold mineralization at the Gold Range Project, Arizona. Highlights. Hole GR21-57 was...
Metallic Minerals Announces Completion of Exploration Programs at La Plata Silver-Gold-Copper Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Metallic Minerals (TSX.V:MMG)(OTCQB:MMNGF) ('Metallic Minerals', or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the successful completion of 2021 exploration activities at the La Plata silver-gold-copper project in the prolific Colorado Mineral Belt of southwest Colorado. The multi-faceted program included 1,980 meters of diamond drilling, resampling of historical drill core, and underground sampling from the Allard Tunnel, along with surface mapping and sampling across the broader property.
District-Scale Manto-Style Copper Oxides with Primary Sulphide Mineralization Potential at the Los Chapitos Project in Peru

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / Camino Corp. (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF) (WKN:A116E1) ('Camino' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that discovery drilling at its Los Chapitos copper project (Los Chapitos), consisting of 5 exploration drillholes, intercepted anomalous copper mineralization over a strike extent of approximately 6.5 kilometres (Figure 1 and Table 1) with grades up to 1.05% Cu. The drillholes also contained consistent cobalt mineralization, and trace amounts of silver and gold. Drilling to date has only tested a portion of the copper mineralization along the more than 8 km Diva Trend. Parallel fault structures along Atajo and Lagunillas are also prospective for copper discoveries within the Los Chapitos claims. The drilling at Los Chapitos is targeting new copper mineralization in addition to the previously drilled Adriana Zone, as newly permitted areas become available for drilling. At the Adriana Zone, drilling results reported in January 2021 showed significant intercepts of copper mineralization, including 55.5 m of 0.72% copper (Cu), with 22.5 m @ 1.15% Cu (see news release dated January 19, 2021). The next priority drill target is the Lourdes copper oxidized outcrop with geological similarities to Adriana.
Mountain Boy Confirms Porphyry Copper-Gold Mineralization & Finds High-Grade Copper on the Telegraph Project in BC's Golden Triangle

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Porphyry copper-gold mineralization confirmed at numerous prospects spanning several kilometres. 268 soil samples and 141 surface samples collected, 30 percent of the surface samples graded 0.5% copper or higher, including 17.9% copper. Highly prospective zone with favourable...
Quartz Mountain Purchases Second BC Mineral Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Quartz Mountain Resources Ltd. ('Quartz Mountain' or the 'Company') (TSXV:QZM)(OTC PINK:QZMRF) announces that it has entered into a mineral claims purchase agreement to acquire the Jake Property located approximately 160km northeast of Smithers, British Columbia from United Mineral Services Ltd. ('UMS'). The Jake Property is being targeted for its copper-gold porphyry potential. UMS is a private company owned by Robert Dickinson, the controlling shareholder of the Company and a non-arms-length vendor. Quartz Mountain has agreed to pay UMS out-of-pocket costs to assemble the property totaling $200,000, which is payable in four equal tranches over 18 months from the date of TSX Venture Exchange approval of the transaction.
Aguila Copper acquires copper-zinc-gold resources in Manitoba, stock surges

Aguila Copper (TSXV: AGL) stock surged Tuesday following the announcement it signed a deal with a private British Columbia company to secure rights to earn up to 90% of 28 mining claims and 1 mineral lease totaling 4,968 hectares covering the Sherridon mining district in central-western Manitoba. Sherridon is one...
Signature Resources Continues Extending Mineralized Zones to Depth; Drills 6.64 g/t Gold over 3 Metres; Including 18.5 g/t over 1.0 Metres at Its Lingman Lake Project

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2021) - Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU) (OTCQB: SGGTF) (FSE: 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the most recent set of drilling results from its recently started 10,000 metre diamond drill program at our 100% owned Lingman Lake Gold Project in Ontario, Canada using our two owned diamond drill rigs. This batch of five diamond drill holes successfully expands the known zones of mineralization both up dip and to depth on the eastern portion of the deposit located east of the diabase dyke (See Figure 2).
Gold Mountain Updates Mineral Resource Estimate at the Elk Gold Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ('Gold Mountain' or the 'Company') (TSX:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(Frankfurt:5XFA) is pleased to announce an updated National Instrument 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate following the conclusion of its Phase 2 drill program at the Elk Gold Project. An updated technical report will be filed on the Company's website and SEDAR within 45 calendar days of this disclosure.
CGS International, Inc. Announces Appointment of Virgilio Acuna as Independent Director and Chairman, Receives First Purchase Orders & Eyes Expansion into New Markets

QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / CGS International, Inc. (OTC PINK:CGSI) (the 'Company' or 'CGSI'), a publicly traded, fully reporting emerging growth company focused on the development and sale of organic plant enhancers, today announced the appointment of Virgilio Acuna as an Independent Director & Chairman.
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Conclusion of a Delisting Agreement and Unconditional Tender Offer to the Shareholders of HORNBACH Baumarkt AG

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD VIOLATE THE LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. Conclusion of a delisting agreement and unconditional tender offer to the shareholders of HORNBACH Baumarkt AG. BORNHEIM/PALATINATE, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE /...
Canada's Lundin Mining to buy Josemaria for $483 mln, shares slip

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Lundin Mining Corp (LUN.TO) said on Monday it would buy Josemaria Resources Inc (JOSE.TO) in a cash-and-stock deal worth C$625 million ($483 million), sending shares of the Canadian miner down nearly 12%. Through the deal, Lundin Mining will gain access to the Josemaria copper-gold project located...
Broker Insights' US expansion after Pound 6m fundraise

Insurtech company Broker Insights set for US expansion after £6m fundraise. DUNDEE, SCOTLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / Broker Insights - the high-growth company whose digital platform is transforming the commercial insurance market - has raised almost $8m (£6m) in a Series A funding round led by Mercia Asset Management. Chroma Ventures, which first backed Broker Insights with seed funding in 2018, made a follow-on investment in this round, alongside a group of private UK and US investors.
GM to partner in rare earth mining venture in N. America

General Motors has announced a deal to mine rare earth metals for electric vehicles in North America. MP Materials will supply "US-sourced and manufactured rare earth materials, alloy and finished magnets for the electric motors" to be used to power GM's upcoming electric vehicle lineup. DETROIT, Michigan: General Motors has...
Basanite Strengthens Board of Directors

POMPANO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / Basanite Inc., (OTCQB:BASA) ('Basanite' or the 'Company'), a manufacturer of environmentally friendly, high-performance composite construction materials made from basalt fiber and basalt fiber reinforced polymer ('BFRP'), today announced that the Company has appointed two construction industry veterans to its Board of Directors.
GlobeX Data Receives First Analyst Coverage from Fundamental Research Corp.

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) ('GlobeX' or the 'Company'), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that it has received its first independent analyst coverage from Fundamental Research Corp. ('FRC).
Freeport, China smelters agree higher copper treatment charges for 2022

Miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc has agreed copper treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for 2022 with Chinese smelters at $65 per tonne and 6.5 cents per lb, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday. The 2022 charges are 9.2% higher than this year’s benchmark of $59.50 per tonne and...
