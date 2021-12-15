ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Wheat eases on Australia harvest and Black Sea exports

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS/BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures fell on Wednesday as a bumper Australian harvest and signs of continued competition from Black Sea supplies added to recent technical pressure, traders and analysts said. Soybeans edged higher, with strength in soymeal again offsetting weakness in soyoil, while...

TABLE-Japan's use of corn in animal feed drops in October vs year earlier

TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Japan's usage of corn in animal feed in October fell to 46.9% compared with 49.1% a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showed on Monday. Below is a table based on preliminary data for Japan's compound feed shipments in tonnes and each grain's share percentage in feed production: Oct-2021 Sep-2021 Oct-2020 Total Shipments 2,016,369 1,992,551 2,103,450 Main Ingredients Corn 46.9% 46.8% 49.1% Sorghum 1.1% 1.1% 1.4% Wheat 2.1% 2.1% 1.5% Barley 3.8% 3.8% 3.5% (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
China's Nov soybean imports from U.S. surge from Oct as Ida effects clear

BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China's November soybean imports from the United States surged from October, customs data showed on Monday, as the effects of the export disruptions from Hurricane Ida earlier this year started to clear. China, the world's top buyer of soybeans, brought in 3.63 million tonnes of...
Russian wheat falls, tracking global benchmarks

MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices fell for a third consecutive week last week, tracking lower prices in Chicago and Paris and after only a small reduction in Russia's upcoming grain export quota, analysts said on Monday. Russia plans to set its wheat export quota at 8 million tonnes for Feb. 15 to June 30, 2022, the country's economy ministry said on Friday, marking a 1 million tonne reduction from a previously planned level. Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in late December or early January was quoted at $329 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, down $5 from the previous week, the IKAR consultancy said. Sovecon, another consultancy, pegged wheat down $3 to $335 a tonne, while barley fell by $5 to $299 a tonne. Russian wheat exports are down by 37.5% since the start of the 2021/22 marketing season on July 1, due to a smaller crop and an export tax, which will rise to $94.0 per tonne this week. The formula of this tax will have a higher multiplier if prices rise to $375 per tonne and the multiplier will rise further if prices reach $400 per tonne, a proposal on the state website for regulations showed on Friday. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 15,075 roubles/t -125 rbls wheat, European part ($202.76) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 35,850 rbls/t -900 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 85,675 rbls/t -650 rbls oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,295/t -$80 oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,315/t -$60 oil (IKAR) - soybeans (Sovecon) 43,300 rbls/t -3,100 rbls - white sugar, $645.6/t +$3 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 74.3497 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jane Merriman)
UPDATE 1-India halts futures trade in key farm commodities to calm inflation

MUMBAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - India's market regulator called a halt to futures trading in key farm commodities on Monday, as the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils, and a key producer of wheat and rice, struggles to tame food inflation. The year-long suspension, India's most dramatic move since it...
CBOT Trends-Soybeans up 3-4 cents, corn down 2-3 cents, wheat down 10-11 cents

CHICAGO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Down 10 to 11 cents per bushel * Wheat futures fell, pressured by global concerns about the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, while optimistic yield predictions in South America assuage global supply concerns. * CBOT's most-active wheat contract fell nearly 1.8% overnight, before finding resistance at its 100-day moving average. * Russian wheat prices fell for a third consecutive week last week, tracking lower prices in Chicago and Paris , analysts said. * Hurricane-force winds across the U.S. Plains last week damaged winter wheat crops already struggling with dry conditions. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended overnight trading down 10-3/4 cents at $7.64-1/4 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat was last down 6-3/4 cents at $8.03-1/4 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat dropped 8-1/2 cents to $10.14 a bushel. CORN - Down 2 to 3 cents per bushel * Corn eased after trading both sides of even overnight, as traders weighed economic uncertainty as the coronavirus spread intensifies, while South American dryness supported the market. * China's November corn imports tumbled from a year earlier to their lowest in 19 months, customs data showed on Saturday, on higher cost and weak demand. * CBOT March corn futures ended overnight trading down 2-1/4 cents at $5.91 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Soybean futures firmed overnight, supported by export optimism and South American dryness concerns. * CBOT's most-active soybean contract was relatively stable after climbing to $12.97-1/2 on Friday, its highest since September 17. * China's November soybean imports from the United States surged from October, customs data showed, as the effects of the export disruptions from Hurricane Ida earlier this year started to clear. * January soybeans last traded up 4 cents at $12.89-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper)
Canada reports atypical BSE case in cow, OIE says

PARIS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Canada has reported a case of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) in an 8-1/2 year old beef cow in the province of Alberta, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday. The carcass did not enter the human food or animal feed chains,...
Equity and oil markets slump on Omicron panic

Global equity and oil markets slumped Monday on investor panic over the impact of worldwide measures to contain the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, dealers said. - Christmas 'whimper' - The rapid spread of Omicron has slammed the oil market -- and travel stocks -- on concerns about demand fallout as countries revert back to containment measures and travel curbs.
Wheat joins market slide on coronavirus worries

PARIS/BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures fell about 1.5% on Monday as growing investor fears about a resurgence in coronavirus cases pushed prices further from last month's multi-year highs. Corn and soybean futures eased back from multi-month highs struck on Friday, although losses were limited by...
UPDATE 1-Argentina caps corn, wheat exports in bid to tamp down prices

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Argentine government on Friday capped the volume of corn and wheat for the 2021/22 cycle that can be exported, in a bid to head off domestic grains shortages and tamp down rising food values ​​in the country, which is battling high inflation.
GRAINS-Soy, corn set multi-month highs on S.American crop uncertainty

CHICAGO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures closed higher on Friday, hitting a 2-1/2 month top on worries about South American crop weather coupled with chart-based buying, traders said. Corn futures set a four-month high near $6 a bushel and wheat followed the firm trend. Chicago Board of Trade...
LIVESTOCK-Hog futures end mixed ahead of USDA data; cattle close lower

CHICAGO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures closed mixed on Friday, with the front February contract gaining against deferred months as traders squared positions ahead of a quarterly U.S. government hog report due next week, traders said. Most-active February hog futures settled up 0.450 cent at...
UPDATE 2-UK, Australia sign deal forecast to create 10 billion pounds in extra trade

(Updates with Australian Treasurer's comments on China) LONDON/SYDNEY Dec 17 (Reuters) - Britain and Australia have signed a free trade deal projected to eventually boost bilateral trade by over 10 billion pounds ($13.3 billion), eliminating tariffs, opening up sectors like agriculture and allowing freer movement for service-sector professionals. The elimination...
GRAINS-Soybeans hit 3-week top as soyoil climbs; wheat, corn end higher

CHICAGO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures touched a three-week top on Thursday as soyoil futures rose 2% and hit their highest in a week on signs of tightening U.S. vegetable oil supplies and fresh export demand, traders said. Wheat futures rose by nearly 2%, bouncing back from a...
GRAINS-U.S. wheat edges higher on weather concerns, corn and soy rangebound

BEIJING, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Friday, building on the previous session's near 2% gains on the back of strong weekly export sales and dry conditions in the U.S. Plains, while corn and soybeans were stuck in a tight range. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat...
GRAINS-U.S. wheat range-bound on weather uncertainties

BEIJING, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures were range-bound on Friday on weather uncertainties, as dry and unseasonably warm weather threatens yield prospects for the U.S. winter crop, while corn and soybeans were also stuck in a tight range. Crop and weather experts said that dry and unseasonably warm...
Argentina plans controls on corn, wheat export volumes

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Argentina's government established a system on Friday to control export volumes of corn and wheat, a move aimed at preventing domestic shortages of the grains and to tamp down food prices amid swirling inflation. The resolution - published in the official gazette - said...
