ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

OFFICIAL: P Oliver Straw Signs with West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16nRT3_0dNPypX100

P Oliver Straw

Height: 6'3" Weight: 220 lbs

Hometown: Australia

High school: ProKick Australia

Power Five Offers:

West Virginia.

Group of Five Offers:

N/A

Evaluation:

Straw has a very strong leg that produces a good combination of hang time (average of 4.9 seconds) and distance, which sits around 48-50 yards consistently. His motion is not completely fluid and does need to work on his release and angle of his kicks. This will be something that he'll get cleaned up very early at WVU. What's most intriguing about Straw is that he has the ability to kick the ball with either leg.

Playing time projection:

Tyler Sumpter is set to graduate which means West Virginia will be in need of a new punter next season. Although Straw could work his way into the number one spot, I would have to imagine that redshirt senior Evan Matthes will handle the punting duties in 2022. As of now, there are no other punters on the roster which could lead to Straw taking over the role in 2023.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

This Week in West Virginia History

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Dec. 5, 1892: Daniel D.T. Farnsworth died at the age of 73 in Buckhannon. As state senate president, Farnsworth succeeded Gov. Boreman,...
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WSAZ

Omicron variant now in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been reported in West Virginia, Coronavirus Czar, Dr. Clay Marsh announced Thursday morning. “We just immediately received notification from the CDC that in their surveillance study of West Virginia that they have now identified a single case of the omicron variant in West Virginia,” Dr. Clay Marsh said during Gov. Justice’s virtual briefing updating the status of the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday.
CHARLESTON, WV
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

West Virginia officials warn of oncoming surge of Delta, Omicron virus cases

West Virginia is looking “right in the face of another surge,” state COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said Tuesday. Marsh said during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing all the signs are pointing in that direction, and the surge will initially be the Delta variant and then it is “very likely to be followed by the Omicron variant.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Prokick Australia Power#Facebook#Twitter Si Wvu#Callihan
thedailytexan.com

Opponents to watch: West Virginia

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared as part of the November 19 Double Coverage flipbook. Texas’ postseason chances are on the line as the Longhorns now fight for bowl eligibility after an embarrassing loss to Kansas last week. A 4–6 Texas team must contain four Mountaineers if the Longhorns wish to continue their season into December.
FOOTBALL
MountaineerMaven

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs UAB

Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for this evening's game!. The Mountaineers and Blazers are set to tip at 5 p.m. EST on CBSSN. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Twitter - @SI_WVU and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
visitmountaineercountry.com

Unique Gift Ideas for the West Virginia and West Virginia University Lover

The holidays are the perfect time to spread cheer, and if you choose to do so through gift-giving, we’ve got the perfect lineup for you. Surely, if you’ve been to Mountaineer Country, lived here previously, live here now, went to West Virginia University (WVU), or know someone who does, you have something that reminds you of the greater Morgantown area and the memories you’ve made here. Share the love with fellow West Virginia lovers or WVU fans with one of these perfectly unique gifts this season so you can have them cheering, “Let’s Go, Mountaineers!”
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MountaineerMaven

Photo Gallery: West Virginia Bowl Prep

The West Virginia Mountaineers held their second practice in pads. The Mountaineers are gearing up for their matchup versus Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl Tuesday, December 28, and will be televised on ESPN. You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:. Twitter -...
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

Score Predictions for West Virginia at UAB

The West Virginia Mountaineers (9-1) are on the road at the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame Basketball Classic at Legacy Arena in Birmingham to take on the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers (9-2) Saturday at 5:00 pm with the game broadcasting on CBS Sports Network. Schuyler Callihan: UAB 68,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

Zach Frazier Earns AFCA Second Team All-American

On Wednesday, the American Football Coaches Association released its All-American teams, including West Virginia offensive lineman Zach Frazier appearing on the second team, his second All-American honor this season. The sophomore center anchored the Mountaineers' offensive line. He started all 12 games and finished the season with a team-best 60...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Liberty's Sydney Vilain signs with West Virginia Wesleyan College

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — In the process of visiting multiple colleges/universities, Liberty striker Sydney Vilain felt at home while visiting West Virginia Wesleyan College. And on Friday at Liberty High School, Vilain signed her national letter of intent to play soccer for the West Virginia Wesleyan College women’s...
CLARKSBURG, WV
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
624
Followers
1K+
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy