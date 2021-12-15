ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cineworld shares collapse after £700m court ruling

By James Warrington
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cineworld shareholders have been told that the company could be worth nothing after it was ordered by a court to pay more than £700m in damages following the bungled takeover of a Canada rival. Shares in the cinema chain plunged by almost 40pc following the decision by a...

boxofficepro.com

Court Sides with Cineplex in Cineworld Acquisition Dispute

Cineplex has won a CA$1.24 billion judgment against Cineworld, stemming from a 2020 lawsuit related to Cineworld’s one-time planned acquisition of the Canadian chain. Cineworld, which operates in the U.S. as Regal, signed an agreement to acquire Cineplex in December of 2019. The deal, had it gone through, would have pushed Cineworld’s screen count past that of AMC to become the world’s largest exhibitor. Citing “certain breaches” to the acquisition agreement allegedly made by Cineplex, Cineworld dropped the acquisition in June of 2020, as the global cinema industry remained largely shuttered due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In response, Cineplex averred that Cineworld had “breached its contractual obligations” in backing out of the acquisition and shortly thereafter initiated court proceedings against the other chain.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Cineworld shares tumble after damages over scrapped Cineplex deal

(Reuters) - Cineworld shares plunged by 40% on Wednesday after the British cinema operator was ordered to pay C$1.23 billion ($957 million) in damages to rival Cineplex for abandoning a planned takeover, a decision it said it would appeal. Cineworld, the world's second largest cinema operator, said it disagrees with...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Cineworld Tumbles After $1 Billion Damages Ruling Over Failed Takeover

Investing.com -- Shares in U.K.-listed cinema operator Cineworld (LON:CINE), plunged by as much as 40% on Wednesday after a Canadian court ruled it had to pay nearly $1 billion damages for pulling out of its takeover of rival Cineplex last year. Cineplex (TSX:CGX) claimed that Cineworld had breached its contract...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Cineworld shares plunge as Canadian court tells them to pay up £720 million

Cineworld shares plunged nearly 30% on Wednesday after the cinema chain was ordered to pay 1.23 billion Canadian dollars (£720 million) by a court.The payout was ordered after the chain was taken to court by jilted Canadian rival Cineplex following a decision by Cineworld not to go through with a takeover.Cineplex alleged that Cineworld breached its obligations under their agreement and its duty of good faith after the deal was scrapped.Cineworld had agreed to the takeover before the pandemic but cancelled it as lockdowns closed cinemas around the globe.The Canadian firm claimed damages of up to 2.18 billion Canadian dollars...
ECONOMY
