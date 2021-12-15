ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Player Moves for Tonight's Maple Leafs' Game vs. the Oilers

For the Toronto Maple Leafs' game against the Edmonton Oilers, a number of player (and other) moves have been made that should interest Maple Leafs' fans. Move One: Brad Meier Will Referee the Game Tonight. I seldom note who the referees are, but tonight is a bit...

MyNorthwest.com

Sunday's Seattle Kraken game vs Toronto Maple Leafs postponed

The first meeting between the Seattle Kraken and Toronto Maple Leafs will have to wait. Sunday’s game between the Kraken and Maple Leafs at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena has been postponed due to multiple Toronto players entering COVID-19 protocol in recent days, leaving its roster depleted. The announcement...
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Oilers Make a Number of Roster Moves Ahead of Game vs. Kraken

The week has been crazy for NHL teams trying to manage a growing number of players being pulled from their respective rosters for COVID protocol reasons. The Edmonton Oilers have had their fair share of player changes based on positive tests results. As a result, the team has made a number of changes to their roster ahead of Saturday’s game versus the Seattle Kraken.
NHL
SportsGrid

Maple Leafs Dealing With COVID-19 Outbreak, NHL Postpones Game vs. Canucks

Things aren’t looking good around the NHL. The league postponed four games on Saturday to try and limit the spread of COVID-19, which is taking its toll on the league. Subsequently, several Toronto Maple Leafs‘ players and staff tested positive for the virus, forcing a fifth postponement between the Leafs and Vancouver Canucks.
NHL
Person
Zach Hyman
Person
Brad Meier
Person
Nick Ritchie
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
Ilya Mikheyev
Person
Rasmus Sandin
Person
Travis Dermott
Person
Jason Spezza
Person
Sheldon Keefe
Person
Justin Holl
NHL

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Maple Leafs

Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Maple Leafs this season: Dec. 18 (home), Mar. 5 (road). Vancouver is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games vs Toronto (3-2-0 in their last 5). The Canucks have a 69-63-22-3 all-time record in 157 games against the Maple Leafs....
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Jets, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Flames, Bruins, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the big news is that Paul Maurice has resigned as head coach of the Winnipeg Jets. What went into his decision to leave the team? Meanwhile, the NHL has reduced Jason Spezza’s suspension. What was the reason to knock it from six games to four? The Edmonton Oilers will be losing Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in the latest of a series of COVID protocol pulls. What is the NHL going to do about so many missing players? Finally, what’s next for the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens after their game was postponed?
NHL
markerzone.com

STARS' TANNER KERO STRETCHERED OFF THE ICE AFTER A HIT FROM BLACKHAWKS BRETT CONNOLLY (W/VIDEO)

Another night in the NHL and another guy stretchered off the ice. We seem to be seeing this more than usual in 2020-21. In Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks, Brett Connolly just steamrolled Tanner Kero. Kero was out before he hit the ice, and the fall wasn't pleasant either. The announcers referenced Jacob Trouba's recent hit on the Blackhawks Jujhar Kaira. Khaira was carried out of the arena on a stretcher. The main difference between that one and Connolly's hit is Trouba's was clean. Connolly's was most definitely interference as Kero never touched the puck. Hopefully, he will be ok. Connolly was a given a five minute major for interference, and a game misconduct.
NHL
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
#The Toronto Maple Leafs#The Edmonton Oilers#Shop Tor Hockey#Shoptorhockey
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Canucks and Leafs add players to COVID-19 list ahead of Saturday showdown

The Vancouver Canucks will be looking for their seventh straight victory under new coach Bruce Boudreau on Saturday when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs at Rogers Arena, but they’ll be doing it without Tyler Motte. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Up To 9 Players In COVID Protocols After Taylor Hall And Curtis Lazar Added

BOSTON (CBS) — On the same day it was announced that the Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26 due to concerns about the coronavirus, two more Bruins players have been placed in COVID protocols. The team announced Saturday that they have placed forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar on the list. There are now nine Bruins in total in COVID-19 protocols. Here is the list of players, along with the date they were each placed in COVID-19 protocols: Dec. 14 – Brad Marchand, Craig Smith Dec. 15 – Patrice Bergeron Dec. 16 – Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen Dec. 18 – Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. After Saturday’s announcements, Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina now need to be rescheduled.
NHL
WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres trail Penguins 2-1

A win tonight would give the Buffalo Sabres a perfect three-game road trip, having already stacked wins in Winnipeg and Minnesota. The opponent tonight is the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Penguins take sixth straight win in OT over Sabres

Riding a five game winning streak, the Pittsburgh Penguins looked to finish off their home stand strong against the Buffalo Sabres. Not the same Sabres team that couldn’t buy a win last season, instead a Buffalo team that has started off solid
NHL
markerzone.com

PAVELSKI BECOMES EXTREMELY EMOTIONAL WHEN ASKED ABOUT TANNER KERO HIT

After Tanner Kero was laid out by Chicago Blackhawks Brett Connolly, lots of emotions were felt by Stars players, especially Joe Pavelski. The 37-year-old knows all too well how it feels to be injured and knocked unconscious by a cheap hit. On April 23, 2019 in Game 7 of the San Jose Sharks versus the Vegas Golden Knights, Pavelski faced a very similar situation. He took a cross-check from Cody Eakin before being hit again by Paul Stastny which resulted in him landing head first on the ice. Pavelski laid still on the ice bleeding from the injury he sustained and teammates started surrounding their then captain.
NHL

