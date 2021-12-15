ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quebec Precious Metals is UL ECOLOGO(R) Certified for Mineral Exploration!

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ('QPM' or the 'Company') (TSXV:QPM)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) is proud to announce that it has received certification to UL 2723: ECOLOGO Certification Program for Responsible Development for Mineral Exploration Companies. QPM has successfully earned UL's ECOLOGO® Certification, which includes use of...

StreetInsider.com

TRU Precious Metals Completes Purchase of Claims Contiguous with Golden Rose Project

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fredericton, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2021) - TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: TRU) (OTCQB: TRUIF) (FSE: 706) ("TRU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated November 15, 2021, it has completed the acquisition of 100% ownership of a mineral license covering 200 hectares (the "Purchased Assets") contiguous with the Company's flagship Golden Rose Project ("Golden Rose") (Figure 1).
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Metallic Minerals Announces Completion of Exploration Programs at La Plata Silver-Gold-Copper Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Metallic Minerals (TSX.V:MMG)(OTCQB:MMNGF) ('Metallic Minerals', or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the successful completion of 2021 exploration activities at the La Plata silver-gold-copper project in the prolific Colorado Mineral Belt of southwest Colorado. The multi-faceted program included 1,980 meters of diamond drilling, resampling of historical drill core, and underground sampling from the Allard Tunnel, along with surface mapping and sampling across the broader property.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

New Gold sells stream to Wheaton Precious Metals for $300 million

New Gold (TSX: NGD) said today it sold its existing gold stream held on the Blackwater Project to Wheaton Precious Metals for $300 million. Blackwater is wholly-owned by Artemis Gold with New Gold having retained the gold stream as partial consideration for the divestiture of Blackwater to Artemis on August of last year.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Wheaton Precious Metals: A High-Quality Business At A Very Reasonable Price

Despite being down 1% year-to-date, Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the better performers this year, relative to a ~13% decline in the Gold Miners Index. Investors in the Gold Miners Index (GDX) have had to endure a tough year thus far, with the index sliding over 13% year-to-date. While Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) remains in negative territory for the year, it has held value relative to its peers, easily outperforming the GDX. This is partially attributed to its superior streaming business model, allowing for margin expansion during a year when we've seen sector-wide margins stagnate due to inflationary pressures. Given WPM's steady growth in attributable GEO production and industry-leading margins, I would view pullbacks below $39.00 as low-risk buying opportunities.
INDUSTRY
KTEN.com

Essential Rules for Investing in Precious Metals

Originally Posted On: https://goldira.company/essential-rules-for-investing-in-precious-metals. Investing in precious metals is something that many investment advisors suggest their clients do. This type of investment diversifies portfolios and provides liquidity. A portfolio that includes investments in precious metals lowers the risk of your portfolio and thus protects you against possible market changes down the road.
MARKETS
World Bank Blogs

Precious metals outlook hinges on pandemic fight and monetary policy direction

This blog is the seventh in a series of nine blogs on commodity market developments, elaborating on themes discussed in the October 2021 edition of the World Bank’s Commodity Markets Outlook. Precious metal prices trended lower in the second half of 2021, reflecting declining investor sentiment and soft physical...
BUSINESS
irei.com

Dow Jones Precious Metals Index drops in November

The Dow Jones Precious Metals Index dropped, recording a one-month total return of –4.14 percent as of Dec. 6. In October, the index recorded a return of 6.59 percent. The Index is down 11.28 percent year-to-date and shows a –9.25 percent loss for the 12-month period ended Nov. 30.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Top IPO Stocks to Buy in 2022

2021 has been a wild period for growth stocks. Some names are now (as of December) in the midst of a third pullback this past year and down double-digit percentages from their all-time highs. Among the hardest-hit stocks are recent IPOs, which tend to be especially volatile in their first year as publicly-traded companies.
STOCKS
dallassun.com

Blender Bites Announces 990% Increase in Total Value of Purchase Orders Received in December 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2021 / Vancouver, British Columbia - Blender Bites Ltd. (the 'Company', 'Blender Bites' or 'Blender'), (CSE:BITE)(FWB:JL4)(WKN:A3C3Y2), a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium, organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen functional foods, announces record number of purchase orders received in December 2021.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Waste and recycling platform Rubicon is going public via merger with Founder SPAC in $1.7 billion deal

Rubicon, a cloud-based waste and recycling platform operator, is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Founder SPAC in a deal with an implied pro forma enterprise value of $1.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, after which the Lexington, Ky.-based company will be renamed Rubicon Technologies and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "RBT." It will continue to be led by Nate Morris, founder and CEO, and other managers, the companies said in a joint statement. Rubicon was founded in 2008 with a $10,000 line of credit and generated revenue of more than $500 million in 2019 and 2020. Customers include Walmart , Starbucks and FedEx , along with city governments including Kansas City, MO, Baltimore, MD, and Columbus, OH. The new company will have about $432 million in cash from the SPAC and a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that includes investments from Palantir Technologies , the New Zealand Super Fund, and Rodina Capital. Proceeds will be used to expand and invest in software.
LEXINGTON, KY
MarketWatch

Genuine Parts Company paying $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group in industrial deal

Genuine Parts Company said Thursday its Motion Industries Inc. unit will pay about $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group, a 1,700-employee power transmission, automation and fluid power industrial distributor founded in 1971. Private equity firm Littlejohn & Co. LLC is the seller on the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Genuine Parts Company said KDG is expected to generate about $1.1 billion of revenue in 2022. KDG is expected to add to GPC's adjusted earnings in the first year and generate about $50 million in annual run-rate synergies. Genuine Parts shares are up 32.5% in 2021.
BUSINESS

