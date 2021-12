Digital Realty listed Digital Core REIT earlier this month as a standalone publicly traded vehicle on the Singapore Exchange. Digital Realty contributed a 90 percent interest in a portfolio of 10 assets concentrated in top-tier data center markets across the United States and Canada valued at $1.4 billion. The initial IPO portfolio is fully leased to a blue-chip roster of large, growing customers, with a weighted average remaining lease term of more than six years. Digital Core REIT is sponsored and externally managed by Digital Realty to provide operational support for the new vehicle and to ensure a seamless customer experience. Digital Realty will earn fees for asset and property management as well as acquisitions, dispositions and development.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO