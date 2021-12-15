DocMagic Chief Compliance Officer Gavin T. Ales Honored with 2021 Top 40 Under 40 Award
Gavin T. Ales wins annual award for his industry contributions with mortgage compliance. TORRANCE, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document preparation, regulatory compliance, and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that its chief compliance officer, Gavin T. Ales, has been honored by National...massachusettsnewswire.com
Comments / 0