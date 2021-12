This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Officers responded to the intersection of West Pettis Street and North Missouri Avenue for a traffic crash. When Officers arrived, they located the crash just west of the intersection. After investigation, evidence showed that the vehicle travelled through the intersection at a high rate of speed, became airborne, travelling off the roadway and coming to rest several feet later. The driver, a juvenile, was transported to Bothwell Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO