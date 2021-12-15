UCM Extends Best’s Contract Through 2026

Tenure as College’s 14th President to Run Through 2026. – Albertus Magnus College’s Board of Trustees has announced a contract extension for President Marc M. Camille, Ed.D., for the next five years – through 2026. In a letter to the College Community, Board Chairman Vincent Petrini stated, “During his initial five-year tenure serving as the College’s 14th President, Dr. Camille has demonstrated extraordinary leadership and articulated an exciting vision for Albertus Magnus as we move toward our centennial celebration in 2025. My Trustee colleagues and I are delighted that Dr. Camille will continue in his presidency over these next five years. Since his arrival in June 2017, Dr. Camille always has led the College with its Dominican mission and values front and center, and has been committed to engaged leadership, listening and learning from all members of the Albertus community as well as those external to the College. Even during the nearly two years we all have dealt with the myriad challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Camille has been unwavering in his community-focused leadership that has prioritized the health and well-being of our Albertus family members.”

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 11 DAYS AGO