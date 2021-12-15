ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCM Extends Best’s Contract Through 2026

By Townsquare Sedalia
 5 days ago
Demonstrating its continued confidence in President Roger Best’s leadership, the University of Central Missouri Board of Governors has extended the top UCM administrator’s employment contract through June 30, 2026. Board action was taken during its closed session on Dec. 10. Best’s new contract becomes effective Jan. 1,...

Sedalia, MO
Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

