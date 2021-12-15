ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Make Just One Financial Resolution for 2022: Save

By Lisa Rowan
Forbes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditorial Note: We earn a commission...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Messenger

PERSONAL FINANCE/JOHN NINFO: December reflections

There is still time to make a few smart financial tax-saving moves, something we talk about annually. I know that most taxpayers by now have reviewed their situations with their accountants, but here are a few things that I always feel I have to highlight at this time of year, making it clear that I am not a tax expert. First, once again for the 2021 tax year, you can take a $300-per-individual, or $600-per-couple filing jointly,...
INCOME TAX
Apartment Therapy

7 Ways Financial Experts Save Money, Even When Expenses Are High

Saving money is a goal for many — some want to sock away for retirement, others like to plan for a rainy day or use funds to finally fly to that dream destination vacation spot. Yet more than 69 percent of Americans have less than $1,000 in their savings account. More pointedly, according to Bankrate, 39 percent of Americans state that it is hard to save money because expenses are so high.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Livingston Parish News

FINANCE | What are your financial resolutions for 2022?

As you know, 2021 was full of challenges. We were still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic when supply chains shut down and inflation heated up. So, if you’re like many people, you might not be sorry to see the year come to a close. But now it’s time to look ahead to a brighter 2022. And on a personal level, you may want to set some New Year’s resolutions. You might resolve to improve your health and diet, and possibly learn some new skills, but why not make some financial resolutions, too?
BUSINESS
Financial Times

Repeat - What’s your financial New Year’s resolution?

Investments, will-writing and other financial resolutions for the 2022 to-do list. REPEAT: 2021, like 2020, was another turbulent year for most people’s finances, but the new year provides the perfect opportunity to set some “financial resolutions”.The guests on Money Clinic are millennial couple Toby and Siobhan and they’re looking for some timeless “fin-spiration” to get their money to work harder. They’ve paid off their credit cards under lockdown, and are wondering where to direct their spare cash. How much could they save if they overpaid their mortgage — and how would that compare to putting more into their pensions or other investments. There’s also one financial to-do that they’re been putting off for a long time — making a will. Money experts Ken Okoroafor from The Humble Penny and Dan Garrett, co-founder of digital will-writing service Farewill, provide expert tips.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forbes
benefitspro.com

Personal saving takes a back-burner to employees' other financial stressors

More than nine in 10 U.S. employees faced financial stress in their personal lives this year, which reduced contributions to personal savings and employer-sponsored savings plans. Finances are a major source of stress among both employees and employers, according to the inaugural State of the Workplace Financial Benefits Study from Morgan Stanley at Work.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
MarketRealist

How to Pay Your Deferred Self-Employment Tax

If you’re self-employed and you took advantage of the 2020 Social Security tax deferral, the due date for your first payment is Dec. 31. Here’s how to pay the deferred self-employment tax. Article continues below advertisement. CARES Act allowed self-employed workers to defer taxes for two years. When...
PERSONAL FINANCE
SmartAsset

What Is the Average 401(k) Match?

Saving for retirement comes with its struggles. However, you may already know the rates that retirement guides recommend to you. For example, save 15% of your income per year. Or have such-and-such percentage saved by age 35. But maximizing your … Continue reading → The post What Is the Average 401(k) Match? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy