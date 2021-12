It’s always a treat when celebrities offer you a sneak peek into their closets, whether that is done through a dedicated YouTube tour or if you catch a glimpse of it in the background of their Instagram story. To see a star’s inner style sanctum invites you further into their fashion universe. And occasionally, an insider glance into their wardrobes even gives you a few organizational tips and tricks — as was the case when Gigi Hadid revealed her handbag collection through an Insta photo dump. As seen in the photo she shared, Hadid organized her many designer bags in a rainbow formation — starting on the top shelf with a deep crimson color palette, transitioning throughout the ROYGBIV formation, and concluding with inky black.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 6 DAYS AGO