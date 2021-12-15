ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jake Paul in NASCAR? He's thinking about it

fox40jackson.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NASCAR season-opening Clash race will be held on a temporary track built in the L.A. Coliseum in 2022. The exhibition race features around 20 of the top drivers. Jake Paul is no stranger to fast cars. Jake Paul has had a successful start to his career as a...

fox40jackson.com

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Pro Boxers react after Jake Paul KO’s Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley collided inside the squared circle in a short-notice boxing rematch this evening in Tampa, Florida. Paul (5-0) had previously defeated Woodley (0-2) by split decision in a high-profile boxing match which took place back in August in Cleveland. ‘The Chosen One’ hurt the YouTube sensation in that fight and nearly earned a knockdown. However, Jake Paul would ultimately land the better volume of strikes throughout the course of the contest and thus walked away with the split decision victory.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Michael Phelps
Person
Jake Paul
Person
Hailie Deegan
MassLive.com

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch the fight, Frank Gore vs. Deron Williams undercard

YouTuber-turned boxer Jake Paul returns to the ring against a familiar foe as he takes on Tyron Woodley in Round 2 of their boxing matchup Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2. Paul was originally set to face Tommy Fury, the brother of boxing champion Tyson Fury, until an injury forced Tommy Fury to withdraw. As a result, we’re now getting set for Paul-Woodley 2 as the MMA fighter returns to the boxing ring in hopes of getting revenge in Saturday’s matchup, “Leave No Doubt.” The undercard for Saturday’s fight also features some familiar names. Amanda Serrano vs. Miriam Gutierrez is the main undercard. However, NFL and NBA fans may recognize former stars Frank Gore and Deron Williams making their boxing debuts as they turn from the gridiron and hardwood to the sweet science in a heavyweight matchup.
NFL
FanSided

MMA Pros are in shock over Jake Paul’s KO of Tyron Woodley

Check out what the combat sports community thought of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2. Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley ran it back in Tampa, Florida, Saturday night and it lived up to the hype. In front of a sold-out Amalie Arena, both men engaged in a stand-up war that left many fans wanting more. Despite this, however, it took a bit for both men to get going as the first two rounds were lackluster at best.
TAMPA, FL
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 ceremonial weigh-in video stream, live results

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will take center stage this afternoon LIVE at 4 p.m. ET for the ceremonial weigh ins from inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, Fla., just one day before their Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) boxing rematch on Sat. night (Dec. 18) at nearby Amalie Arena.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xfinity Series#Ford Focus Rs#Homestead Miami
FanSided

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 live round by round play-by-play

Follow along with FanSided for live play-by-play of the Dec. 18 Showtime pay-per-view rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley. The August boxing contest between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley was a competitive scrap that saw the social media star barely outpoint the former UFC champion via split decision. Now it’s time for the rematch.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Bloody Elbow

Face plant KO!! - Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 full fight video highlights of rematch

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley met in an unexpected and short notice rematch Saturday night. The first bout had Woodley landing the best shot, but ultimately losing a split decision due to a lack of activity. After a close start to the contest, Jake Paul eventually landed a big right hand in the sixth round that put Woodley out cold and leaving no doubt this time around.
COMBAT SPORTS
dexerto.com

Jake Paul says he’s more “important” than big bro Logan Paul

YouTube star Jake Paul has made a major splash in the world of professional boxing… and he says his exploits have “definitely” made him more relevant than his big bro, Logan Paul. Jake and Logan Paul are two of the net’s most famous influencers, having jumped from the life of...
YOUTUBE
FanSided

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 preview and prediction

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight for the second time. Will the rematch be different than their first meeting? FanSided has an answer. Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley meet in an unexpected boxing rematch on Saturday, Dec. 18. It’s an event that came together quickly but should provide some intrigue.
JAKE PAUL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

This ringside angle of Jake Paul's KO of Tyron Woodley is absolutely wild

YouTuber Jake Paul was back in the boxing ring Saturday night and man did ever make a loud statement in Tampa. In case you missed it, Paul knocked out former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley with a vicious right hook in the sixth round of their scheduled eight-round fight. Woodley was out cold before his body hit the mat, which was wild to see considering his history in the fight game.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy