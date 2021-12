Mobile operators EE and Three have agreed a deal to provide high-speed mobile coverage across the whole London Underground network for the first time, including in tunnels.They have signed up to work with BAI Communications, the infrastructure firm in charge of rolling out mobile connectivity on the Tube, and will give EE and Three customers uninterrupted coverage while on the Underground.Transport for London (TfL) said the move would see 4G and 5G-ready connectivity reach every station and tunnel across the Underground network by the end of 2024, with some of London’s busiest stations such as Oxford Circus Bank, Euston...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 HOURS AGO