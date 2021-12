After Texas A&M’s game against Tulane was canceled earlier this week, the Aggies have added another game to the schedule next week to replace it. The Aggies are now scheduled to host Dallas Christian on Dec. 27 at 7 p.m CT inside Reed Arena. A&M had among the busiest schedules in the country over the first two weeks of the season but has only played one game since Nov. 30. The Maroon and White will be in action on Dec. 18 against Oregon State before hosting Northwestern State on Dec. 21.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO