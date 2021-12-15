Massive Crypto Whales Have Stockpiled Over $96,000,000,000 Worth of One Large-Cap Altcoin: Insights Firm Santiment

Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped slightly in value, its price changing from about $48,000 on Friday to below $47,000 on Monday.Other cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ada) have also dropped in value slightly during the period with the overall crypto market down by about 0.5 per cent in the last 24 hours.Solana, Cardano and Polkadot are down by about 2 to 3 per cent in the last day. Meanwhile dogecoin and its spinoff shiba inu have dropped in value by about 1 to 3 per cent after last week’s gains following Tesla’s announcement that it would begin accepting payments in the meme coin.Analysts remain divided over whether the market will see a resurgence before the end of the year, with the most bullish continuing to predict a record-breaking end to 2021.You can find all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions right here. Read More Bitcoin: Self-proclaimed creator wins right to keep $50B BTC fortune he claims to ownMystery bitcoin ‘whale’ suddenly buys massive amount of cryptocurrency

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO