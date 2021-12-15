ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massive Crypto Whales Have Stockpiled Over $96,000,000,000 Worth of One Large-Cap Altcoin: Insights Firm Santiment

By Daily Hodl Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMassive crypto whales are gobbling up one digital asset as the crypto markets move sideways, according to crypto analytics firm Santiment. Santiment notes on Twitter that the top-10 largest non-exchange Ethereum addresses now hold 24.78 million worth of Ethereum (ETH), a trove that’s worth more than $96.33 billion at time of...

Motley Fool

Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Before 2022

Ethereum's strengths practically make it a blue chip among cryptocurrencies. Good things are on the way with a major upgrade and new apps being built on the Ethereum blockchain. Ethereum is still risky, but its prospects should outweigh the risks. There are several cryptocurrencies that I think could be winners...
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: BTC, Ethereum, Dogecoin prices drop slightly

Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped slightly in value, its price changing from about $48,000 on Friday to below $47,000 on Monday.Other cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ada) have also dropped in value slightly during the period with the overall crypto market down by about 0.5 per cent in the last 24 hours.Solana, Cardano and Polkadot are down by about 2 to 3 per cent in the last day. Meanwhile dogecoin and its spinoff shiba inu have dropped in value by about 1 to 3 per cent after last week’s gains following Tesla’s announcement that it would begin accepting payments in the meme coin.Analysts remain divided over whether the market will see a resurgence before the end of the year, with the most bullish continuing to predict a record-breaking end to 2021.You can find all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions right here. Read More Bitcoin: Self-proclaimed creator wins right to keep $50B BTC fortune he claims to ownMystery bitcoin ‘whale’ suddenly buys massive amount of cryptocurrency
Cardano
7 Best Cryptos Likely To Make Investors Wealthy in the Year 2022

7 Best Cryptos Likely To Make Investors Wealthy in the Year 2022. The future seems bright for crypto in 2022. ADA, WRX, LINK, SOL, CHZ, XLM, and XMR are the cryptos investors need to check out in 2022. Undoubtedly, cryptocurrencies witnessed significant growth this year. Digital assets are acquiring mainstream...
Here’s What’s Really Happening to Cardano As Price of Top Crypto Asset Declines, According Charles Hoskinson

Charles Hoskinson is saying that the fundamentals of Cardano (ADA) remain strong despite the declining price of the smart contract platform and Ethereum competitor. In a new ask-me-anything session, the Cardano founder and CEO of Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK) looks at the various metrics of ADA and says that every single one has gone through significant growth over the last two years.
Crypto Trader Tyler Swope Names His ‘End of Year’ Altcoins, Says Chainlink and Two Additional Assets Will Reward Long-Term Holders

Crypto trader and influencer Tyler Swope is revealing his end-of-year altcoins that he believes will reward patient HODLers. In a new video, the host of Chico Crypto tells his 304,000 YouTube subscribers that he’s got his eye on decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK) and two more altcoins that he says will reward their holders through a superior staking mechanism.
u.today

SHIB Now Has Over 1 Million Holders as Ethereum Whales Control 9% of Supply

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
