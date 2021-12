Charles Hoskinson is saying that the fundamentals of Cardano (ADA) remain strong despite the declining price of the smart contract platform and Ethereum competitor. In a new ask-me-anything session, the Cardano founder and CEO of Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK) looks at the various metrics of ADA and says that every single one has gone through significant growth over the last two years.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO