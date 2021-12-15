ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millville, NJ

Alleged Millville Car Burglary Suspect Caught on Video: Do You Know Him?

By Eddie Davis
WPG Talk Radio
WPG Talk Radio
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Take a close look at the man in this photo. Do you recognize him? If so, Millville Police would like to hear from you. Millville Police are...

wpgtalkradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPG Talk Radio

Passaic, NJ teens, 17 and 19, accused of shooting that left 1 child, 4 adults hurt

PASSAIC — Two teenagers, one of them legally an adult, have been arrested stemming from a backyard shooting last month that left one young child and four adults hurt. Ernest Fuentes, 19, from Passaic, and a 17-year old juvenile each have been charged with five counts of attempted murder and five counts of aggravated assault, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes announced.
PASSAIC, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Double homicide in Lakewood, NJ under investigation by Ocean County law enforcement

An investigation is ongoing into a double homicide that occurred in Lakewood Township early on Sunday morning. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer issued a statement announcing that the OCPO's Major Crimes Unit along with Lakewood Police and the Ocean County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit are looking into the murder that occurred this morning in the township.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City, NJ, Cops: Ventnor Man Arrested With Ghost Gun in His Pants

Cops in Atlantic City say a man from Ventnor is facing charges after he was arrested Thursday evening for being in possession of a ghost gun. The Atlantic City Police Department says around 5 PM, two of their officers saw 23-year-old Alexander Boynes walking in the 1500 block of Caspian Avenue. Those officers had received information from a concerned citizen that Boynes was armed.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Millville, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Millville, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Report: Two Police Vehicles, Ambulance, Car Crash in Vineland, NJ

A published report says an ambulance, two police vehicles, and a car crashed early Saturday morning in Vineland. NBC 10 reports the accident happened on South Lincoln Avenue. The sedan and overturned police SUV were both located on Lincoln Avenue, while the other SUV and the ambulance sat on a yard off the side of the road. There was more police activity at a nearby community for people 55 and older, but authorities did not immediately say if it was related to the other scene.
VINELAND, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Update – Linwood, NJ, Cops: Belhaven, Mainland H.S. Shelter-in-place Lifted

UPDATE FROM LINWOOD POLICE - 1:15PM:. At approximately 1:00 PM, at Belhaven Middle School, the Linwood Police Department conducted an investigation in regards to information that we received. At the conclusion of the investigation we determined that there was no credible threat. At this time, school staff and our Police Department, coordinated to lift the shelter in place and notified Seaview and Mainland of the same.
LINWOOD, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Garden State Parkway Fatal Crash Victim Is Identified

The identity of a New Jersey motorist who was killed after her passenger van struck a Garden State Parkway guardrail and flipped over has been released. Donna Davis, 54, died in the fatal crash that occurred at about 4:30 a.m. yesterday, near mile-marker 87.3 on the southbound side of the Garden State Parkway, according to the New Jersey State Police.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Thompson
Person
Adam West
WPG Talk Radio

Wildwood, NJ, Police: Two Arrested, One Wanted for Home Burglary

Cops in Wildwood say two people have been arrested and one other person is still wanted in connection to a home burglary last weekend. Officers were called to the 100 east block of Garfield Avenue around 10:30 last Sunday night, according to the Wildwood Police Department, after a homeowner received an alert from a surveillance system.
WILDWOOD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Surveillance#Burglary#Millville Police#Jersey Shore Home#Most Expensive Sold
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy