Alleged Millville Car Burglary Suspect Caught on Video: Do You Know Him?

A published report says an ambulance, two police vehicles, and a car crashed early Saturday morning in Vineland. NBC 10 reports the accident happened on South Lincoln Avenue. The sedan and overturned police SUV were both located on Lincoln Avenue, while the other SUV and the ambulance sat on a yard off the side of the road. There was more police activity at a nearby community for people 55 and older, but authorities did not immediately say if it was related to the other scene.

VINELAND, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO