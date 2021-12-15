Mariners Expected To Pursue Rotation Help After Lockout

Wedding season continued for the Los Angeles Dodgers last week as Walker Buehler and fiancée McKenzie Marcinek tied the knot in their home state of Kentucky. He joined teammates Caleb Ferguson and Mookie Betts in getting married this offseason. Ferguson, Austin Barnes, Chris Taylor, Justin Turner and Will Smith...
Despite a number of high-profile free agents coming off the board prior to team owners imposing a lockout, plenty of difference-makers remain available to sign. One of those is Freddie Freeman, who just helped lead the Atlanta Braves to their first World Series since 1995. Heading into the offseason it...
All that seemingly misplaced talk about the Boston Red Sox moving Xander Bogaerts to second base for the 2022 season initially sounded crazy — and it still kind of is — but it makes sense when you realize the star shortstop can opt out of his contract after next year.
Former MLB infielder Trevor Plouffe says Phillies fans are “more brutal” than Yankees fans. The bold baseball take of the day belongs to former, short-lived Philadelphia Phillies infielder, Trevor Plouffe, who claims Phillies fans are more brutal than New York Yankees fans. The context for this claim was...
Why do the Braves have so much competition for Freddie Freeman when they’ve been the clear favorites to bring him back for months?. The Braves’ interest in Freeman isn’t going anywhere — until he actually signs elsewhere, Atlanta is the odds-on favorite to bring back the face of the franchise. Recent reports to suggest Freeman is a little frustrated with the Braves front office, though.
The Detroit Tigers tried to jumpstart negotiations with Carlos Correa, but those conversations didn’t get far. The Detroit Tigers were interested in Carlos Correa. They didn’t care to be very private about their affection, either. The meeting was blown off by Hinch as a meeting between friends and...
The St. Louis Cardinals have already had an active offseason. They have a new manager following the surprising dismissal of Mike Shildt and signed Steven Matz to improve the rotation. However, they are still behind the Brewers and are facing competition from a Cubs team that is looking to reload. Their path to the postseason is much more difficult than it had been last year.
A good bench is a necessity the Cardinals need, and here are some players the club should check out after the lockout ends. While Major League Baseball is in the middle of a work stoppage preventing any kind of official talks between teams and players, it’s unclear what teams will need in 2022 and beyond.
The New York Mets announced on Saturday they had hired Buck Showalter as their manager. Showalter had previously been reported as one of three finalists for the position alongside a pair of bench coaches, in Houston's Joe Espada and Tampa Bay's Matt Quatraro. He's the fourth individual to be named Mets skipper since the 2018 season began, joining Mickey Callaway, Carlos Beltrán, and Luis Rojas. (Beltrán was fired shortly after he was hired as part of the Astros' sign-stealing scandal fallout.)
Obviously, the Yankees were rather quiet before the lockout, failing to grab any big names off the market to bolster positions of need. However, whether it be via free agency or trade, the Bombers have the necessary tools to acquire significant talent. At some point, though, Cashman is going to...
Of the Los Angeles Dodgers who became free agents this offseason, Clayton Kershaw, Kenley Jansen and Corey Seager stood out as being the only players to spend the entirety of their respective careers with the team. Seager no longer is part of the group after signing a 10-year, $325 million...
Can the New York Yankees uncover a gem the Washington Nationals and Kansas City Royals never quite could? They’ve at least given themselves the chance to. Just as we were all getting lulled into an eternal lockout, Brian Cashman shook the tree on Thursday afternoon and updated the Yankees’ transaction wire significantly.
