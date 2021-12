DOVER — Any time the Dover-Sherborn and Millis girls basketball teams meet, the game seems to come down to the final possessions. "They love playing Millis because of their scrappiness and intensity that they bring every game," said Raiders coach Kanee Chlebda prior to the game. "We have an alumnus doing the clock and she texted me all excited because she remembers what it's like to play Millis. It was always her favorite game." ...

