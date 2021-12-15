ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

2022 Signing Day Profile: LeDarrius Cox

By Matt Weaver
247Sports
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHERE HE FITS: LeDarrius Cox should be in the mix immediately for significant playing time on the interior of the IU defensive line. NOTABLE: Cox brings...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
thecomeback.com

Washington Football Team signing former Cowboys quarterback

The NFL is getting decimated with COVID-19 positive tests this week. The Washington Football Team has been among the teams that are dealing with a large number of unavailable players for their game this weekend. That is going to include WFT’s top two quarterbacks on the depth chart, Taylor Heinicke...
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Has Honest Response After Upset Loss In Bowl Game

Jackson State was the odds-on favorite to win the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Unfortunately for head coach Deion Sanders, his team didn’t play up to its standards. South Carolina State dominated Jackson State from start to finish, winning by a score of 31-10. Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. led the charge with 166 passing yards and four touchdowns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ravens Insider Has Unfortunate Update On QB Lamar Jackson

The chances for Lamar Jackson to play on Sunday continue to deteriorate by the day. Per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Jackson didn’t practice again on Friday which puts his status for the game against Green Bay in serious doubt. If Jackson does indeed not suit up, it’ll be the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signing Day#American Football#Ole Miss#Rebels
FanSided

The Browns may have found their savior in ex-player ahead of Raiders’ game

One Ex-Browns player is ready to save the season. The Browns are down to their third-string quarterback, Nick Mullens, and their practice squad quarterback Kyle Lauletta. They’re among the whopping 16 potential new starters for the Browns come Sunday, many of whom will be making their first start of their career. This has of course got many fans demanding the NFL postpone the game.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Vikings Announce Adam Thielen’s Status For Monday Night

The Minnesota Vikings had to face the Pittsburgh Steelers last Thursday without wide receiver Adam Thielen. He has been sidelined for over a week due to an ankle injury. Even though Thielen missed the first practice session of the week for the Vikings, the latest update on his status for Week 15 is somewhat encouraging.
NFL
Orlando Sentinel

Gus Malzahn plans to leave behind platform to coach UCF in Gasparilla Bowl

After suffering a fractured right tibia in his leg during a home game against Tulane, Gus Malzahn has been stuck on an elevated platform for three games. Malzahn originally said he would use crutches for at least six weeks while trying to avoid putting any weight on his leg. Previously using a golf cart to get around practice, the UCF coach appears to be ahead of schedule. “I was actually out ...
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Seahawks Star Furious With NFL’s Latest Decision

Seahawks star linebacker K.J. Wright isn’t happy with the NFL’s decision to postpone his team’s game against the Rams. Wright voiced his displeasure on Twitter by saying that the rules are bent in favor of the Rams and that he was lied to. He also thinks that if this were the other way around (meaning if Seattle had the outbreak) the game would still be going on as scheduled.
NFL
The Spun

2 NFL Head Coaches Could Reportedly Be Fired Soon

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially fired head coach Urban Meyer earlier this week. Meyer, who won three national championships at the college football level, lasted less than one full season in the National Football League. Which NFL head coaches are next on the chopping block?. According to CBS Sports NFL insider...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Schools that make the most sense for former Texas QB Casey Thompson

With a full quarterback room headlined by Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers, Casey Thompson felt it was in his best interest to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Friday. Thompson sat through the Sam Ehlinger era, and received meaningless snaps every once in a while, but really burst onto the scene when Ehlinger went down in the Alamo Bowl against Colorado. He would throw four touchdowns, while completing 80% of his passes in the win. It gave Texas and their fans hope for the future.
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

247Sports

38K+
Followers
275K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy