2022 Signing Day Profile: Patrick Lucas
WHERE HE FITS: Patrick Lucas will have a great opportunity to come in and be a key player for Indiana on the interior of their defensive...247sports.com
WHERE HE FITS: Patrick Lucas will have a great opportunity to come in and be a key player for Indiana on the interior of their defensive...247sports.com
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0