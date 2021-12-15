ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Johnson defends ‘proportionate’ plan for Covid passes following Tory revolt

By Gavin Cordon
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36qskS_0dNPpLAg00

Boris Johnson has defended his controversial plan for Covid passes after a massive rebellion by Tory MPs left the opposition parties questioning his authority to lead the country through the pandemic.

After 100 Conservatives opposed the measure in the Commons on Tuesday evening, the Prime Minister acknowledged there were “legitimate anxieties” about the impact on civil liberties.

But during a noisy session of Prime Minister’s Questions, he insisted the approach the Government had taken in the face of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant was “balanced and proportionate and right”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kgvt7_0dNPpLAg00

However, Sir Keir Starmer said the vote had exposed the weakness of a premier who had lost the trust of the public and of his own MPs following reports of parties last Christmas in No 10 in breach of Covid regulations.

“We cannot go on with a Prime Minister who is too weak to lead, so will the Prime Minister take time this Christmas to look in the mirror and ask himself if he has the trust and authority to lead this country?” he demanded.

Mr Johnson retorted: “I respect and understand the legitimate anxieties colleagues have about restrictions on the liberty of the people but I believe the approach that we are taking is balanced and proportionate and right for this country.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Johnson apologises, Stratton quits as investigation launched into No 10 party

Boris Johnson has apologised and a senior aide has quit over footage showing Number 10 advisers joking about a Downing Street Christmas party during the coronavirus lockdown.The Prime Minister has ordered an investigation into claims staff broke lockdown rules by holding a Christmas party last year and told MPs he was “furious” about the footage apparently showing aides laughing about it.Allegra Stratton who was the Prime Minister’s spokeswoman, resigned after the leaked clip emerged, offering “profound apologies” and saying she would “regret those remarks for the rest of my days”.The Prime Minister has repeatedly insisted that rules were followed...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Devolved nations demand more cash support from Treasury ahead of Cobra meeting

The UK’s devolved administrations have ramped up their demands for more cash support in response to the rise in Omicron cases across the country.The first ministers of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have all pressed Boris Johnson for more financial aid as protective measures are being put in place across the three nations to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.On Friday, a Downing Street spokesperson confirmed that a Cobra meeting with the devolved nations would go ahead over the weekend to discuss the response to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.A spokesperson for the First Minister of Scotland said that during...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson brushes aside Tory calls for change after backbench revolt

Boris Johnson brushed aside calls to change from Conservative MPs after a record rebellion against his coronavirus restrictions left the opposition parties questioning his authority to lead the country through the pandemic.The Prime Minister said he “would respectfully suggest” the public are focused on jobs and the booster vaccines roll-out in response to the Omicron variant after 100 Conservatives opposed the mandatory use of Covid health certificates during a Commons vote.After the biggest Conservative rebellion since he entered No 10, backbenchers called for Mr Johnson to change his approach.One senior Tory said a leadership challenge had to be “on the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron surge likely to make government miss Covid booster jab target, officials say

PM Boris Johnson will miss his target to offer all adults a Covid booster jab by the end of this month, according to government officials.As the tide of Omicron cases becomes larger, millions of people will be unable to get jabbed over the coming weeks if they fall ill with the virus, a source of the i newspaper has said.Those who contract Covid will not be able to get their booster until at least the end of January, due to a compulsory 28-day wait after testing positive to ensure that they are no longer infected.Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation...
WORLD
The Independent

Covid Omicron news: Government ‘not telling people to cancel things’ as officials apologise over party

Rishi Sunak has insisted the government was “not telling people to cancel things” and was “not closing down businesses”, a day after the public were urged to prioritise social gathering in a bid to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.The chancellor said: “But what we are saying is that there are easy and effective things that we can all do to protect ourselves, for example wearing masks, ensuring good ventilation and – most importantly, right now – going and getting your booster because that is the best protection we have.”The Department for Transport (DfT) has apologised after it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Revolt#Last Christmas#Sir Keir Starmer#Opposition Parties#Covid#Conservatives#Omicron
The Independent

Sleaze, shoe leather and stately homes: how Lib Dems won true-blue North Shropshire in historic by-election

On 10 November, a week after the North Shropshire by-election was called, Dave McCobb, the Liberal Democrat director of campaigns, drove up to spend a couple of days in the sprawling rural constituency.With the party having finished third or fourth here for all but one election since 1992, his aim was to find a way of achieving a strong second place that could be built on in the future.“His way of doing that is to just get out the car at random and knock on doors,” a party source says. “The very first house was someone who worked at the...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

‘No guarantees’: Sajid Javid refuses to rule out further Covid restrictions before Christmas

Sajid Javid has refused to rule out introducing tougher Covid restrictions in England before Christmas, leading to demands for Boris Johnson to urgently address the public on the government’s strategy.Describing the Omicron situation as “fast-moving”, the health secretary stressed there were “no guarantees in this pandemic” and that the government was keeping measures under review.Scientists have urged ministers not to allow hospitalisations to “go through the roof” before action is taken, warning that delaying the introduction of stricter rules may cause greater harm to the economy.Labour leader Keir Starmer, who was given a briefing by England’s chief medical officer...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

UK's Johnson takes 'personal responsibility' for by-election disaster

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he took "personal responsibility" for a crushing by-election defeat in a constituency never previously lost by his Conservative party, which has prompted questions about his leadership after weeks of scandals. "I take personal responsibility," the embattled Johnson said in a clip for television news, calling the vote in the North Shropshire constituency in central England that handed victory to the Liberal Democrats "very disappointing". 
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Stricter measures ‘could be needed very soon to tackle Omicron spread’

Tougher pandemic measures could be brought in to stem the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, reports have suggested, as ministers debate how to tackle the rising number of infections.The Financial Times reported that Boris Johnson was presented with a number of options on Friday under a so-called Plan C, ranging from “mild guidance to nudge people, right through to lockdown”.The newspaper quoted allies of the Prime Minister who claimed Mr Johnson still wanted to go down the guidance route, but that he also had to be realistic about the threat of Omicron.And leaked minutes from the Scientific Advisory...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The government is bungling the Omicron disaster – just like the climate crisis

How the government has mismanaged the Omicron disaster has chilling parallels to how it is mismanaging the far more dangerous climate catastrophe. Earlier this year, as the lifesaving Covid vaccine programme was rolled out, the government knew two crucial facts that would ensure that its continued protection of our economy and population.
WORLD
The Independent

Voices: So this is how voters thank Boris Johnson for all he’s done? Sickening

So that’s it then? That’s how they thank him? The fastest vaccine rollout in Europe! Sorry I’ve forgotten the question but did you know? The fastest vaccine rollout in Europe! And then they just swank out onto the streets and into the polling booths of North Shropshire and vote for the other guy.It’s sickening really. And not just that. It doesn’t make any sense. For the last four weeks, while Boris Johnson was trying to use the Owen Paterson scandal as a pretext through which to take out the standards commissioner, or telling bald-faced lies about parties in his...
HEALTH
The Independent

Call for ‘wartime leader’ in No 10 after Brexit minister’s resignation

Boris Johnson’s “boosterism” will not see him through the crisis currently engulfing No 10, a senior Tory has said, as the resignation of a key ally prompted more questions about the prime minister’s future.Brexit minister David Frost resigned with “immediate effect” on Saturday night, having previously agreed with the prime minister he would leave his job in January.Citing “the current direction of travel” of the government, as well as fears over “coercive” Covid measures and the wish for the UK to become a “lightly regulated, low-tax” economy, Lord Frost’s departure was described as a “watershed moment” in what had been...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Boris Johnson faces Cabinet revolt over Covid rules

Boris Johnson is facing his first major cabinet revolt, with senior ministers pledging to “resist” a “Plan C” of further Covid-19 restrictions, the Telegraph can disclose. A Cabinet source warned that, in the absence of data showing the impact of omicron on hospitalisation and death rates,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

387K+
Followers
146K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy