Voices: The problem with Marcus Fysh’s ‘Nazi Germany’ apology

By Sean O'Grady
 5 days ago

So there I was mooching around on Twitter, like you do, and thinking of some wisecrack to make about Marcus Fysh , Conservative member of parliament for Yeovil, after his crass and offensive remarks about Plan B turning Britain into Nazi Germany .

Unkindly, I thought I’d make some cheap jibe about his obvious lack of education, which I found soon enough on Wikipedia. Oh dear. There it was: “Alma Mater: Corpus Christi College, Oxford”. My college. I wasn’t that surprised, in fact, because in my experience there were a surprising number of, shall we say, less than bright people who went there – we can’t all be as super-intelligent as the Miliband brothers – but it was still galling.

Usually, these people tended to have been the product of a fine old public school, which knew how to play the British exam system and win at the Oxbridge entrance game, so I was at least gratified to see that old Marcus, not the smartest fish in the barrel, also went to Winchester.

In any case, his expensive education didn’t stop him telling BBC Radio 5 Live the other day that: “We are not a ‘papers please’ society. This is not Nazi Germany […] It’s the thin edge of an authoritarian wedge, and that’s why we will resist.” Of course, showing you’ve had a double vaccination or had a negative Covid test in order to get into a nightclub isn’t really a violation of your human rights, and, borrowing the cliche, these sorts of measures cannot be the thin end of any wedge if they are reversed once the peak of a wave of infections passes and they are repealed, as they have been on and off since the pandemic hit us all.

Even if Fysh had a point, though, and some people do find bureaucracy irksome, it would still have been the wrong thing to say because you should only ever cite the experience of Nazi Germany in the context of genocide, and whatever you think of Plan B, it isn’t that and it isn’t ever going to be that. Steve Baker, another libertarian with a bit more nous, has made vague and silly noises about Britain going to hell, but that isn’t going to upset anyone whose relatives were sent to a death camp.

Fysh was excoriated. Finding himself in a hole, he just kept digging. It must have seemed a smart, appropriate move to issue an apology in the form of a personal article for the Jewish Chronicle . This might have turned out to be the profound apology his behaviour demanded; and a moving reflection on how foolishly and casually the Hitler era is used and abused in public debate, and especially on social media. But no. His mea culpa was actually one of those squirming non-apologies that arrogant politicians are prone to: Marcus Fysh is someone who can’t even say sorry properly.

His piece got off to a dismal start when he stated that “the Holocaust was one of the most horrible things to have happened in human history and we can and never should forget it”. Words usually fail to describe the Holocaust, but “one of the most horrible things in history” has a rather child-like quality to it, like how a 10-year old might try to process something beyond their comprehension. For me, it doesn’t really suggest that an adult writer with a degree to his name actually gets the true scale of it. Unwisely, Fysh immediately boasts that “I know much about the Holocaust”. You have to wonder about that.

Of course, Fysh says sorry, but I feel it gives the impression of insincerity. It’s a classic politician’s apologia, and maybe he thinks his readers won’t notice the qualifications added to it. In full, to be fair, this is the apologetic para: “I am sorry that during a debate about the current Covid impositions being proposed I put forward my argument about what right a majority of people might have – in my view in a state of fear – to limit the fundamental rights of others, by saying that we are not Nazi Germany.”

That’s OK, and he should have stopped right there. Yet he couldn’t help himself. He just had to qualify it. You see, in Marcus’s world, it wasn’t actually that he’d been wrong, but merely that he hadn’t added context, and nasty people had misrepresented him. It’s all about perception. Except there is no context that could justify his original offhand statement and he was quoted in context and accurately – which is why he said sorry. Sort of. Here’s the clumsy codicil: “It was a mistake for me to say this without being able to ensure full context and explanation, allowing my comment to be presented differently to what I meant and be hurtful to people.”

So if he’d added some spurious references, say, to the Nuremberg Race Laws or Kristallnacht when he was on 5 Live, it would have been alright then, would it, Marcus?

Fysh finishes up with a sort of parody of a sermon: “Above all, we must never forget we are all human, and the pinnacle that we can see as of now in God’s creation. Freedom is something we deserve, and have a responsibility to ensure persists for all creation.” This, indeed, from a man who voted for the Nationalities and Borders Bill that seeks to make life more difficult for, erm, people fleeing persecution.

Honestly, I’m not just ashamed to have been to the same college as Fysh but to be on the same planet. The people of Yeovil, and the Tory party for that matter, deserve better.

Call for ‘wartime leader’ in No 10 after Brexit minister’s resignation

Boris Johnson’s “boosterism” will not see him through the crisis currently engulfing No 10, a senior Tory has said, as the resignation of a key ally prompted more questions about the prime minister’s future.Brexit minister David Frost resigned with “immediate effect” on Saturday night, having previously agreed with the prime minister he would leave his job in January.Citing “the current direction of travel” of the government, as well as fears over “coercive” Covid measures and the wish for the UK to become a “lightly regulated, low-tax” economy, Lord Frost’s departure was described as a “watershed moment” in what had been...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The fatal weakness of the Conservatives is not seeing the kindness in most people

Whatever political dramas are erupting on a seemingly daily basis – with the flouncing off of the Brexit minister, Lord Frost, just the latest – most people are now exhausted. After repeated lurches from pessimism to optimism and back again, the pandemic will soon enter its third year. The fact that everything has suddenly been upturned at the time of year when we get up in the dark hardly helps. Neither does being led by people who disregard the same rules they want the rest of us to follow. I have been party to enough recent conversations involving rolling eyes and mentions of the clowns in power to know that this is now a big part of the public mood; the astonishing North Shropshire byelection saw it being expressed via the ballot box.
POLITICS
The Independent

Scotland may be set to pardon women accused of witchcraft

Scotland could be set to posthumously pardon thousands of women who were accused of being witches and subsequently executed between the 16th and 18th centuries.Under the Witchcraft Act of 1563, an estimated 4,000 people – 84 per cent of whom were women – were tried as witches between then and 1736, and more than half of them were executed.Campaign group Witches of Scotland presented a petition signed by more than 3,000 people to the Scottish government calling for the pardon of and apologies to all those accused.Claire Mitchell QC, founder of the group, started the campaign after recognising the miscarriage...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.The UK has recorded 12 deaths from the new variant so far and 37,101 confirmed cases, prompting fears that further social restrictions could be imposed on the British public in the final days leading up to Christmas, dashing the festive plans of millions. London mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a major incident...
PUBLIC HEALTH
