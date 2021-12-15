ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Modi ‘anguished’ as only survivor of India helicopter crash that killed top general also succumbs to injuries

By Stuti Mishra
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08kmvQ_0dNPovBb00

The lone survivor of the chopper crash that killed 13 people, including India ’s top general and his wife, has succumbed to injuries, the Indian Air Force confirmed on Wednesday.

Group Captain Varun Singh was put on life support after sustaining severe burn injuries in the deadly 8 December crash that killed India’s chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat , his wife Madhulika and 11 army personnel.

He was the only member who was found alive after the air force chopper crashed at a hillside in the southern state of Tamil Nadu and burst into flames. The others were declared dead immediately.

The IAF said it is “deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21”.

The air force added that it “offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family”.

India’s prime minister Narendra Modi said he was “extremely anguished” by Singh’s death and added that his “rich service to the nation will never be forgotten”.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also expressed sorrow at the death. “He was a true fighter who fought till his last breath,” he said.

Group Captain Singh, 39, was serving at the Defence Services Staff College in the cantonment town of Wellington, where Rawat and his entourage were headed for a lecture last week when the crash occurred.

He was awarded India’s highest gallantry award, the Shaurya Chakra , at the country’s Independence Day celebrations this year in August, for saving lives and preventing the crash of a Light Combat Aircraft (LCA).

The Indian government has ordered an inquiry into the crash. The defence minister said in parliament that there was no indication of bad weather in the area where the chopper crashed, or an SOS signal from the crew.

Comments / 0

Related
kurv.com

India’s Military Chief, 12 Others Killed In Helicopter Crash

(AP) — India’s air force says the country’s military chief, Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others have been killed in a helicopter crash in southern Tamil Nadu state. It says in a tweet that the helicopter “met with a tragic accident.” The dead included Rawat’s wife. The air force says one officer survived and is being treated in a military hospital.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Shropshire Star

No distress signal from helicopter before crash that killed Indian general

General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 service personnel died when the aircraft came down in a forest. An Indian air force helicopter that crashed and killed the military chief, General Bipin Rawat, and 12 others lost contact with air traffic control seven minutes before it was supposed to land and sent no distress call before it was found in flames in a forested area.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Bipin Rawat: India’s most senior general killed in helicopter crash, military confirms

India’s most senior military official has been killed in a helicopter crash in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, the air force confirmed.General Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika Rawat, were among 14 people travelling in the chopper when it came down shortly after leaving the army base in Sulur. On Wednesday evening, the air force confirmed in a statement that Gen Rawat and his wife both died, and that there was only a single survivor from the crash.The news has sent shockwaves through India, with the 63-year-old general a well-known figure after he was named India’s first chief...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bipin Rawat
Person
Rajnath Singh
Person
Narendra Modi
atlanticcitynews.net

India, Central Asian countries back UN Resolution 2593, demand Afghan territory should not be used for sheltering terrorists

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Foreign Ministers of India and five Central Asian countries have reaffirmed the importance of UNSC Resolution 2593 (2021) which unequivocally demands that Afghan territory should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing terrorist acts and called for concerted action against all terrorist groups.
INDIA
New York Post

‘Squid Game’ smuggler set to die by firing squad in North Korea: report

A smuggler who sold copies of Netflix’s smash hit series “Squid Game” in North Korea has been sentenced to death by firing squad, according to a report. The man allegedly smuggled copies of the Korean-language show on USB drives from China into North Korea, where seven high school students were caught watching the footage, sources told Radio Free Asia.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Force Day#Succumbs#The Indian Air Force#Iaf#Braveheart Group#Iaf Mcc#Defence
tucsonpost.com

Japan wants US bases to ground fighter jets

Tokyo officials have asked the US military to investigate an incident in which an American fighter jet dropped a fuel tank that landed in a residential area. Suspicious metal objects were found in the coastal town of Fukaura, with a population of some 7,600 people, earlier this week. The debris, which landed in the center of the town, was later confirmed to be parts of an F-16 fuel tank.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Taylor Daily Press

The evacuation of the “Green-Eyed Afghan Girl” to Italy

Sharbat Gula was photographed in 1984 in a refugee camp on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, where she resided with her family when she was 12 years old. Now she ran away from Afghanistan again, this time with her daughters. After the Taliban seized power, the situation for Gula and her family...
EUROPE
realcleardefense.com

Russia Has Deployed Its First Terminator Tanks

Russia has deployed its first regular unit of Terminator combat support tanks. The first Terminator company – equipped with nine BMPT-72s – was assigned to the 90th Guards Tank Division, which is stationed in the Sverdlovsk and Chelyabinsk areas of the Urals region in Central Russia, according to Russian news agency TASS.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Chinese SPY SHIP spends three weeks in secretive mission off the coast of Australia - passing critical military bases after entering exclusive economic zone near Darwin

A Chinese spy ship was spotted lurking off the Australian coast for three weeks and passing several major military bases. The Dongdiao-class spy ship entered the 200km exclusive economic zone off the coast of Darwin in August. The ships are equipped with sophisticated antennas and radar technology that allows them...
MILITARY
The Independent

RAF jet shoots down ‘hostile drone’ in first downing of enemy aircraft since Falklands War

A Royal Air Force Typhoon jet has shot down a “small hostile drone” over Syria, the Ministry of Defence (MoD)has said. The MoD said the small drone “posed a threat” to coalition forces fighting Isis in the country’s south. The 14 December incident represented the first the RAF has downed another enemy aircraft since the Falklands War in Argentina more than 40 years ago. Defence secretary Ben Wallace said: “This strike is an impressive demonstration of the RAF’s ability to take out hostile targets in the air which pose a threat to our forces.“We continue to do everything we can...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

The Independent

387K+
Followers
146K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy