Behavioral health conditions—including mental illnesses and substance use disorder (SUD)—are especially common among Medicaid enrollees and have worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Efforts to address these issues have been a focus in Medicaid at the federal level, including in the 2018 SUPPORT Act and more recently in the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which provided enhanced Medicaid funding for certain behavioral health providers and mobile crisis services. The proposed Build Back Better Act (BBBA) passed by the House of Representatives on November 19, 2021 would build on both ARPA provisions and also expand funding for community mental health services. Also, CMS under the Biden Administration has identified behavioral health policy and investments as a key federal Medicaid priority.

