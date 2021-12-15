ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O, Christmas Crane! Santa & Friends Use a Crane to Visit Sick Children Due to COVID Rules!

KTVB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn top of a sleigh and 8...

www.ktvb.com

Comments / 0

cbs19news

Santa visits families in UVA Children's Hospital

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Mr. and Mrs. Claus visited families in the University of Virginia Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit on Wednesday. Santa and Mrs. Claus greeted families and snapped a holiday photo with newborns and children. Head of the Neonatalogist Division Robert Sinkin says he's been dressing up...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Chronicle

Community Calendar: Lighted Tractor Parade; Breakfast With Santa; Visit With Santa in Winlock; Book ‘n’ Brush ‘Friends & Family’ Christmas Party

Submit Events: To have an event added to the calendar, email reporter Isabel Vander Stoep at isabel@chronline.com. Dec. 11 at the Adna Grange Hall, 123 Dieckman Road, Chehalis; 9 to 11 a.m. This breakfast of pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, fruit and drink costs $6 for all ages. Kids’ meals will...
WINLOCK, WA
kentonbee.com

Santa visited Ken-Ton children Dec. 3

The children in Ken-Ton were visited by Santa Claus last Friday. Santa arrived at 6:30 by firetruck. He waved and greeted the people and then walked onto the stage. At the end of the Christmas countdown, Santa lit the Christmas tree and the crowds cheered to the festive spirit. Then Santa went into the municipal building where kids eagerly waited […]
SOCIETY
Grand Island Independent

Kearney's Crane River actors show how family most important in classic Christmas comedy

KEARNEY — Steve Barth grew up watching “A Christmas Story” on television. “My dad would always put it on,” Barth said. “I know these days they run it back to back for 24 hours on Christmas eve. I think what draws people to the movie is the nostalgia. Everybody relates to so many different things within the story. It brings to life all those wonderful Christmas memories we had as children.”
KEARNEY, NE
suncommunitynews.com

Children charmed by Santa's Chestertown visit

CHESTERTOWN | Following a decades-long tradition, Santa Claus made his annual visit to Chestertown Dec. 11, bearing gifts for children as well as hearing their holiday wishes. But instead of holding court in the Chester Municipal Center as has been the routine for a decade or so, the famed Christmas duo — who had an uncanny resemblance to Chestertown’s own Al Muench and Carol Monroe — greeted children and their families at Dynamite Hill Recreation Area in a COVID-conscious drive-through manner, as was the case a year ago.
CHESTERTOWN, NY
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS DFW

Santa Virtual Visits Benefit Children’s Health

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Well, it’s that time of year. Santa is making his list and checking it twice. And this year, the Big Man himself is taking Zoom calls straight from the North Pole, and all for a good cause! It’s the question kids prep for all year; what will they ask Santa for? This is the 2nd year that the beloved NorthPark Santa of over 30 years has done virtual visits, and 100% of the proceeds go to Children’s Health to enhance patient care initiatives and continue medical research. Santa meets virtually with a patient at Children’s Health (Credit: Children’s Health) “Kids and families...
DALLAS, TX
Times News

Weissport children get visit from Santa

The spirit of Christmas was alive and well in Weissport Saturday as Santa and friends made their way around the streets of Weissport handing out gift bags to the children. The parade was followed by the lighting of the Christmas tree with Santa at the Borough Park. Everyone enjoyed free hot chocolate, and the children had a chance to sit with Santa and tell him what they want for Christmas.
WEISSPORT, PA
Record-Courier

Santa visits with children at Aurora Memorial Library

Good little boys and girls had a chance to meet Santa Claus and his helpers at Aurora Memorial Library on Dec. 10. The event kicked off in the downstairs gallery of the library where there was a craft for children to make prior to Santa’s arrival. After greeting everyone, Santa sat near the fireplace on the main floor of the library, where children had the opportunity to talk to the jolly old elf while their parents could take photos.
AURORA, OH
CBS Philly

The Delco Group Surprises Aston Family Who Lost Loved One To COVID-19 With Holiday Gifts

ASTON, Pa. (CBS) — A surprise for one family this holiday season is warming hearts. The Delco Group, a locally-based non-profit that aims to help members of the community, granted a Christmas wish to a family who lost a loved one to COVID-19.  “I had no idea,” Amanda Micun said.  Micun and her two children lost their husband and father, Joshua, to COVID-19 on Halloween. He was 37 years old and a Westtown East Goshen police officer. He was also a legacy member of the Green Ridge and Aston Beechwood fire departments.    “Definitely a people person, talked to everybody,” Micun said. “He was...
ASTON, PA
WTWO/WAWV

Sensitive Santa visits children with special needs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Santa Claus will be spending one-on-one time with children who experience special needs. Sensitive Santa will be at the Meadows Shopping Center tomorrow from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. He is making sure he spends personal time with children who may be sensitive to special sounds. “Every kid should get […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN

