Virtual MSF Coffee Chat

bc.edu
 4 days ago

Meet with a Graduate Admissions team member and current student...

apply.bc.edu

dupagepolicyjournal.com

DC Let’s Chat - Virtual Q&A - Ask a Dean, Ask a Counselor on December 14

National University Of Science recently issued the following announcement. Event: DC Let’s Chat - Virtual Q&A - Ask a Dean, Ask a Counselor. Learn more about National University of Health Sciences Doctor of Chiropractic program through the eyes of our deans and admissions counselors! In our weekly 45 minute open-forum style session, you’ll lead the conversation (casual observers also welcome!) by asking us any of your burning questions. Big questions about what it takes to be a successful DC student or graduate and small questions about a specific topic or concern are all welcome. Come join us and ask away!
wgvunews.org

Aldea Coffee

Aldea Coffee continues its success as a Certified B Corp, much benefit for a small business. We discuss sustainable gifts and more. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
twincitieslive.com

12/6 Host Chat

You’ve seen Jamie Preuss, the creator of So Happy You Liked It, on the show before in the kitchen. Today, Jamie is filling in in the co-host seat!
hackaday.com

Design For Test Hack Chat

Join us on Wednesday, December 15 at noon Pacific for the Design for Test Hack Chat with Duncan Lowder!. If your project is at the breadboard phase, or even if you’ve moved to a PCB prototype, it’s pretty easy to know if it works. It either does what it’s supposed to do, or it doesn’t, and a few informal tests will probably tell you all you need to know. But once you scale up to production, the testing picture becomes quite different. How do you know you’re not shipping out a problem? And how do you make sure your testing process doesn’t become a bottleneck?
cambridgema.gov

Chapter Chat (O'Neill/Virtual)

Read the book, then come for conversation and activities! Ages 7-10. Please pick up a copy of the book (The Creature of the Pines by Adam Gidwitz) beforehand at the O'Neill Branch. This event is onsite at O'Neill, with the option to attend virtually. A Zoom link will be sent...
bc.edu

App-y Hour: Application Support (MSA & MSF Focus)

Have an application-related question? Curious about how many letters of recommendation are required? Or, the optimal length for your personal essay? We are here to help!. Join a member of the Graduate Admissions staff for a virtual open office hour and bring any and all of your Specialty Master's (MSA or MSF) application questions to the session. We look forward to connecting with you soon.
zoom.us

Zoom Chat vs. In-Meeting Chat: Enhance Productivity and Collaboration

Instant messaging, otherwise known as chat, has become one of the most popular tools for organizations as it offers a fast, effective, and flexible method of communication that enhances productivity and streamlines workflows. The Zoom platform provides leading communication solutions such as chat, team collaboration, video meetings, phone, and video webinars, all conveniently located within the Zoom desktop and mobile apps.
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Coffee, Coffee, Coffee; Your guide to surviving finals with the help of caffeine

One of Presta Coffee Roasters' downtown location standing at 501 E. 9th St. Finals are just around the corner and of course, with that comes the inevitable early mornings and late nights. What helps? Caffeine! Across Tucson, walkable coffee shops are easy to find. Whether you prefer a small, tucked-away table or a bustling environment, the caffeine scene near campus has lots to offer. Here is your guide to local, nearby and affordable coffee for this finals season (in no particular order).
fox16.com

Women of Water Virtual Fireside Chat

The leader Moderna vaccine scientist Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett is participating in a virtual fireside chat in conjunction with the Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority and Women of Water. Fox 16 anchor Donna Terrell will be the moderator. You can go to their website to register for the free Zoom event.
