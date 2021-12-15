Virtual MSF Coffee Chat

Join us on Wednesday, December 15 at noon Pacific for the Design for Test Hack Chat with Duncan Lowder!. If your project is at the breadboard phase, or even if you’ve moved to a PCB prototype, it’s pretty easy to know if it works. It either does what it’s supposed to do, or it doesn’t, and a few informal tests will probably tell you all you need to know. But once you scale up to production, the testing picture becomes quite different. How do you know you’re not shipping out a problem? And how do you make sure your testing process doesn’t become a bottleneck?

