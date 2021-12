Does anyone know the equivalent of the HP-UX "who am i -R" command in Linux?. -R Displays the user's host name. If the user is logged in on a tty, who displays the string returned from gethostname() (see gethostname(2)). If the user is not logged in on a tty and the host name stored in the utmps database or named utmp like file has not been truncated when stored (meaning that the entire host name was stored with no loss of information), it is displayed as it was stored. Otherwise, the gethostbyaddr() (IPv4) or getipnodebyaddr() (IPv6) function is called with the internet address of the host (see gethostent(3N)). The host name returned by gethostbyaddr() (IPv4) or getipnodebyaddr() (IPv6) is displayed unless it returns an error, in which case the truncated host name is displayed.

