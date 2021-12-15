ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

New Pedestrian Bridge Now Open at Acadiana Park in Lafayette

By Jude Walker
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ojApS_0dNPnh2S00
Lafayette Consolidated Government

A new pedestrian bridge has been completed and is now open at the Acadiana Park Nature Station in Lafayette.

The new bridge gives visitors access to more hiking trails as it connects trails on the south side of the Francois Coulee to trails on the north side. Previously, these trails were only accessible at the trailhead on Shadow Bluff Drive.

Installing this bridge has been a goal for Lafayette Consolidated Government ever since they acquired the property 15 years ago.

"I'm so excited about the opening of the bridge. It'll open up a whole new adventure for all who visit the Nature Station," said Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture Director Hollis Conway.

The bridge was funded by a $167,500 Land and Water Conservation Fund through the Louisiana Office of State Parks and matching funds from Lafayette Consolidated Government.

If you have never taken a stroll down any of the trails at this park, you really should. It's not that long and a good portion of the trails include elevated wooden walkways.

All total, Acadiana Park includes 150 acres and five miles of trails, 47 acres on the south side where the Nature Station educational building is located, and 103 acres north of the new bridge.

The land has been maintained in an unaltered state to provide a wooded oasis in the midst of sprawling urbanization.

If you do want to plan a trek down the trails at Acadiana Park, keep the following rules in mind:

  • Trails are for foot traffic only.
  • Bicycles or other wheeled vehicles are not allowed on the trails. Wheelchairs and strollers, however, are welcome on the boardwalk.
  • Dogs are welcome, as long as they are leashed.
  • All wildlife is protected. Please don't harass, disturb or harm any wildlife. Please don't remove plants, animals or dead wood.
  • Please pack out what you packed in. Do not litter.
  • Camping is not allowed in this preserve. However, there is a campground at Acadiana Park. Call 337-291-8388 for more information.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
99.9 KTDY

Man Warns Others About Lafayette’s Downtown Parking Garage Elevator

A man who works Downtown recently took to the internet to warn others about Lafayette's Downtown parking garage elevator. Let's set the scene: it's Friday night. You and your sig-o want to head into Downtown Lafayette to enjoy the Christmas Pop-up at Pamplona, a nice steak at Vestal, or maybe some Nigiri at Tsunami. Your search for street parking comes up empty (or, maybe, you just suck at parallel parking) so you head to the Downtown parking garage.
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

More People in Lafayette Have Given Their Dogs This Name

People in Lafayette and Acadiana come up with really clever names. Many people incorporate their Cajun heritage when naming dogs and cats. But in a recent social media survey, there is one dog name that is a favorite amongst the folks in southwest Louisiana. Bella is the most popular dog...
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Festivities Canceled at Moncus Park Sunday Night

If you had tickets for tonight's Christmas at Moncus Park you can get a refund as the event will not happen now. Unfortunately, Saturday night's rains did damage to many of the areas that were set up for tonight's festivities. On the schedule for tonight was live music, a showing...
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

5 Best Places for Gumbo in Acadiana

One of, if not the most important meals of folks in Acadiana is gumbo. As the weather starts to cool off, you can almost hear the gumbo pots coming out. There are so many variations of gumbos. Chicken, sausage, seafood, okra, etc. are just a few of the ingredients found in a good Acadiana gumbo. Aside from the gumbo, you make on your own stove, where is the best restaurant-bought gumbo in Acadiana. We took to social media to find out.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette, LA
Government
Lafayette, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Lafayette, LA
City
Parks, LA
99.9 KTDY

Vodka Flavors We Need in Lafayette

Since Lay's potato chips announced that they had come out with a Lay's flavored vodka, I thought about which flavors we need to produce in Lafayette. The Lay's vodka went on sale one morning, and it was sold out by that same afternoon, each bottle fetching $40 + tax & shipping/handling. No word yet on whether they will create another batch to sell but, if they do, they should try for the Wavy Lay's Ranch flavor, imo.
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Aldi Plans to Start Construction on Louisiana Ave Location

As many of you know Aldi is coming to Lafayette. Aldi is a German discount supermarket chain that many know about because of its popularity in Texas and other states. Now, this is even more exciting for me because the announcement of Aldi moving here meant that my sister would be moving to Louisiana to open her own store.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hollis Conway
99.9 KTDY

Top Five Gas Stations in Lafayette That Serve Food

We love the food here in South Louisiana and some of the best food can be found in the most unlikely places. I will admit that until I met my husband I never ordered food from a gas station. Yes, I bought the drinks, snack food, occasional muffin but never a pizza or breakfast sandwich. It never crossed my mind to order a meal at a gas station. Well, my husband has always been a fan of food that comes from a gas station and took it upon himself at a very earlier stage in our relationship to show me the finer things in life… the best gas station food in Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Louisiana Wildlife Department Tagged Fish Derby Begins Saturday

Throughout the various weekends this year, Louisiana's Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has had one singular message for residents of the Sportsman's Paradise. That message, Get Out and Fish. That's actually the name of an incentive program created by LDWF to get people out of their homes and outdoors around some of the finest fishing lakes in the country.
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Best Lil Dive Bars in Lafayette (Acadiana)

One thing is for sure, Acadiana will party at the drop of a hat...and somebody's always got a hat. Some of the best places to have a good time in and around Lafayette are small neighborhood dive bars. The locals will be the first to tell you, some of the...
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Hiking Trails#Animals#Culture
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy