Top Five Gas Stations in Lafayette That Serve Food

We love the food here in South Louisiana and some of the best food can be found in the most unlikely places. I will admit that until I met my husband I never ordered food from a gas station. Yes, I bought the drinks, snack food, occasional muffin but never a pizza or breakfast sandwich. It never crossed my mind to order a meal at a gas station. Well, my husband has always been a fan of food that comes from a gas station and took it upon himself at a very earlier stage in our relationship to show me the finer things in life… the best gas station food in Lafayette.

The topic recently came up again and he sent me this list of the gas stations that he feels serve the best food items.

The Chevron at 8119 Frontage Road in New Iberia:

This is on his way to work so I am going to assume that he probably knows every employee by name. He said that if you go there you have to try their Bacon Egg and Cheese Biscuit. He also said that they have the best eggs and bacon around.

Java Market and Deli at 3901 Verot School Road in Youngsville:

This is a place that my husband doesn’t get the chance to stop at very often, however, the few items he has had he raves about. He claims that they have the best meat pies (EVER). These meat pies are made with more of a biscuit crust and for him, that is a game-changer.

Billeauds at 111 E Main St in Broussard:

He says that in his mind this location will always be a gas station so that qualifies them for his list. He said that if you are feeling adventurous when it comes to breakfast then this might just be the place for you to stop at. They have the best Boudin (which I agree with as well) and apparently some pretty dang good chili dogs.

Stripes at 3300 Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette:

This is a direct quote from my husband. “If you want a breakfast taco made your way, this is your place.” I have heard from a lot of people who all say that this gas station is the best when it comes to breakfast tacos.

Edies at 1400 W Pinhook Rd in Lafayette:

Now we went back and forth about this place. I was very adamant that this establishment was not a gas station so they could not be on the list. My husband however was very convinced that the food was just so good they had to be added to this list. In the end, I held my position but we compromised and I let it slide since the restaurant is next to a gas station.

We both agree that Edie’s has the best biscuits around! My kids (who are super picky eaters) even love when we go there for breakfast. If you haven't had one or twelve of their biscuits then you MUST go now!

Hopefully, you get a chance to stop by one of these establishments and try out Fletcher's recommendations.

