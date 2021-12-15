ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Mykel Williams Signs Letter of Intent

By Harrison Reno
 5 days ago
The one-time USC Trojan commit Mykel Williams made it official today with the University of Georgia as he is signing his national letter of intent to become a Georgia Bulldog.

After losing out on one of the most talented defensive line prospects in the state in the middle of June to USC, Georgia never stopped recruiting the Columbus, Georgia, native.

Sources close to the situation back in June told SI Dawgs Daily that the Trojans under then head coach Clay Helton made the new Name, Image, and Likeness legislation a big part of their pitch to the Peach State prospect.

In the end, the Trojans struggled out of the gate, firing Clay Helton and waiting to name new head coach Lincoln Riley at the end of the regular season. In the meantime, during the turnover in Los Angeles, Georgia secured the in-state product for good.

Georgia now getting another version of Travon Walker, a traditional odd-front end, at 6-foot-5 Williams bends with the best of them off the edge, with some uncommon athleticism. Williams has extremely loose hips and plays with excellent pad level. His fluidity in the open field when pursuing ball-carriers is unmatched in the state of Georgia, considering his size and position.

Georgia could lose a majority of its production from its starting front seven this offseason, including the aforementioned Travon Walker, a player that plays a versatile role for Georgia acting as a tradition odd-front end, along with being able to stand up or put his hand in the dirt and play the JACK outside linebacker position.

DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

