Why Christmas Eve is the Royal Christmas Gift Exchange

For some children, the countdown to Christmas can feel neverending, with only the promise of an advent calendar chocolate each morning to soften the blow that Santa hasn’t visited just yet. But the big day can come just a little early this year, with a Christmas Eve box filled with thoughtful treats.Traditionally these boxes are given on (you guessed it) Christmas Eve, to kick-start the festive magic and get the whole family in full-on festive mode. Rather than general gifts, the idea is to fill the box with bits to help further raise the excitement levels for the big day...

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO