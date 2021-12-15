ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame Signs Offensive Lineman Ty Chan

By Bryan Driskell
 5 days ago
Notre Dame has signed 2022 Massachusetts offensive tackle Ty Chan.

TY CHAN PROFILE

Hometown: Groton, Mass.

High School: Lawrence Academy

Height: 6-5

Weight: 300

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State, Nebraska, Michigan State, Boston College, Virginia, Minnesota, Duke, Syracuse, Vanderbilt

Recruited By: Jeff Quinn

RECRUITING RANKINGS

Rivals: 4-star - No. 111 overall - No. 11 offensive tackle

247Sports: 4-star - No. 128 overall - No. 13 offensive tackle

ESPN: 4-star - No. 222 overall - No. 23 offensive tackle

On3: 3-star - No. 29 offensive tackle

Composite: 4-star - No. 136 overall - No. 14 offensive tackle

FILM ANALYSIS

After not playing as a junior due to his state's Covid-19 policies, Chan looked like a completely different player when we saw him against as a senior. Once a long, thin player that checked in around 260 pounds, Chan was at least 300 pounds by his senior season and his body looked completely different.

Chan's game changed as well. He went from an athletic edge player to a physical mauler as a senior. He is still athletic for his size, and you can see his burst and foot quickness on defense and in the run game. Chan can explode off the ball when he keeps his base and his pads low. His strength is impressive and he push defenders off the ball. His ability to finish in the run game is quite impressive.

The Lawrence standout has always had relatively fast hands, but they arrived with a lot more force in 2021. Combine that with his size, power and athleticism and Chan developed into an impact run defender as a senior.

His technique in the pass game needs a lot of work, but he remains athletic and agile on the edge. As his footwork gets cleaned up and he gets better at keeping his base you'll see his pass pro skills become even more effective. Chan doesn't have elite length but he is long enough and athletic enough to remain on the edge.

NOTRE DAME FIT

Chan projects more as a right tackle right now, which means he is athletic enough to play on the edge but his game is more about physicality and force than it is being a pure edge pass blocker. That doesn't mean he doesn't project to be a very good pass blocker, because he does, it's more about him just having the potential to be an even better run blocker.

Chan's physicality, ability to finish and run game skills also project well to guard. I like him outside, but the point here is that if moving to guard gets him on the field the fastest the Notre Dame coaches can move him. Tackle, however, is where he needs to get his first shot, and hopefully he sticks.

