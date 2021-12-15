ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame Signs Linebacker Josh Burnham

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qurzh_0dNPmraH00

Notre Dame has signed 2022 Michigan linebacker Josh Burnham.

JOSH BURNHAM PROFILE

Hometown: Traverse City, Mich.

High School: Central

Height: 6-4

Weight: 215

2021 Stats - Defense: 102 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions

2021 Stats - Offense: 1,516 rush yards, 29 TD / 955 pass yards, 14 TD

IB Grade: 4.5 (Top 50 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 5.0

Offers: Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Iowa, Indiana

Recruited By: Marcus Freeman

RECRUITING RANKINGS

247Sports: 4-star - No. 68 overall - No. 5 linebacker

SI99: No. 84 overall - No. 6 linebacker

On3: 4-star - No. 110 overall - No. 9 linebacker

Rivals: 4-star - No. 163 overall - No. 4 inside linebacker

ESPN: 4-star - No. 169 overall - No. 18 outside linebacker

Composite: 4-star - No. 118 overall - No. 9 linebacker

FILM ANALYSIS

The first thing that jumps out about Burnham is his frame and length. Listed at 6-4 and 215 pounds, Burnham possesses an excellent frame that will allow him to fill out quite a bit. Right now I project Burnham as an inside linebacker, and while I don't see it happening, it wouldn't shock me if he outgrew linebacker and ended up coming off the edge.

Beyond a great frame, Burnham possesses elite length, which is evident on the football field and the basketball court. Burnham is an impressive athlete, showing off impressive foot quickness, easy change of direction skills and top-notch burst. Not only does Burnham have very good long speed, his short-area burst and closing speed is outstanding.

Right now he doesn't know how to use that length as a weapon, but once he does he'll be even harder to block. Burnham is still a bit of a raw prospect from a technical standpoint. He must improve his footwork at linebacker and also enhance his block destruction inside. At this point he's just getting by on tools and God-given ability, and his technical game is hindered by the fact he plays so many different positions (he plays quarterback, running back and even some wide receiver).

Once he starts to focus on defense you'll see his technical game improve. Once his technical game catches up to his physical tools the Traverse City Central athlete will become a truly dominant defensive player.

NOTRE DAME FIT

Burnham is a great fit for both of Notre Dame's inside linebacker positions. He has tremendous length, his range is outstanding and he's physical. And he hasn't come close to reaching his full potential. His range fits quite well to the Will position, but he has the power potential and frame to eventually grow into a Mike. I could see Burnham developing into a third-down option very early in his career.

