Five Things We Learned: Man City 7-0 Leeds (Premier League)

Against a Leeds side ravaged by injuries, Manchester City showed no mercy.

It was a constant barrage of attacks from minute one to 90, with the Blues having a staggering 31 shots on the Leeds goal. Phil Foden opened the scoring with a neat finish, before Jack Grealish ended his long wait for a goal for City's second.

Kevin De Bruyne virtually secured the three points just before half-time, squeezing in a finish at Illan Meslier's near post.

The second half was the carbon copy of the first, City on the hunt, and Leeds camped in their box hoping to avoid a battering - but a battering is what they got.

De Bruyne doubled his account with a thunderous strike, Riyad Mahrez - via the aid of a deflection - scored City's fifth, John Stones smashed in the sixth, and even Nathan Aké powered in a header to complete the rout.

Here are five things we learned from an enjoyable night of football at the Etihad!

KDB back to his best

Tuesday night was by far Kevin De Bruyne's best performance of the season.

Timely too, with Manchester City's non-stop December schedule, Pep Guardiola will need his Belgian maestro to continue being the difference for his side in the tight games.

He scored two brilliant goals, but his all-round play was so much more effective than we have seen in recent weeks. He was skipping past the Leeds midfielders with ease and constantly picked out the right ball in the final third.

Not to mention I was scared for Illan Meslier's health when his shot for the second goal was traveling through the air - a remarkable finish.

Riyad Mahrez: The overlooked one

I'm going to give you a little insight into my matchday experience. There is a man who sits directly in front of me in the East Stand who let's just say, is not Riyad Mahrez' biggest fan.

But even he stood up and applauded the sheer brilliance of his curled ball that should have been diverted home by Ilkay Gundogan.

He's a player who has not started often this season, but the stats don't lie, he's Manchester City's top scorer in all competitions.

His goal on Tuesday was fortunate, but he deserved that slice of luck after finding his man time and time again from the right-wing.

He'll be giving Guardiola selection headaches.

Rodri is a Busquets regen

I said this on a podcast a few weeks ago, but Rodri really is Pep Guardiola's new Sergio Busquets.

He came off to save his legs early into the second-half - which probably shows his importance right now - but his first-half performance was akin to what we saw in Yaya Toure's prime.

Despite all season long he's received high praise for his effectiveness at breaking up and restarting play, Rodri created two goals last night with lung-bursting runs from midfield.

A Rolls-Royce player, and long may it continue.

Grealish proving doubters wrong

Maybe I've gone a bit strong with the title, but it was very nice to see Jack Grealish break his mini-scoring drought last night.

He's got into the same areas on multiple occasions this season and has not been picked out, so it was nice to see Mahrez manage to spot the 26-year-old and deliver a wicked cross for Grealish to nod past Meslier.

He skinned the right-back all night too. He created numerous chances in the first-half and may even be unlucky not to come away with more on the night.

Still, a really encouraging display.

500 Pep Guardiola goals

A staggering statistic.

Quicker than Sir Alex Ferguson, quicker than Jurgen Klopp, quicker than Arsene Wenger, quicker than any manager that has come before him - Pep Guardiola stands in front of them all.

500 goals in 207 Premier League games, it's dreamland stuff. He's masterminded and smashed virtually every record in England and gets nowhere near the recognition he deserves.

Well, I think I speak on behalf of Manchester City fans when I say we appreciate what you have done for this football club El Señor, so let's keep this going for as long as possible.

