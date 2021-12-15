ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Five Things We Learned: Man City 7-0 Leeds (Premier League)

By Harry Siddall
CityXtra
CityXtra
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aPCvY_0dNPmkeQ00

Against a Leeds side ravaged by injuries, Manchester City showed no mercy.

It was a constant barrage of attacks from minute one to 90, with the Blues having a staggering 31 shots on the Leeds goal. Phil Foden opened the scoring with a neat finish, before Jack Grealish ended his long wait for a goal for City's second.

Kevin De Bruyne virtually secured the three points just before half-time, squeezing in a finish at Illan Meslier's near post.

The second half was the carbon copy of the first, City on the hunt, and Leeds camped in their box hoping to avoid a battering - but a battering is what they got.

De Bruyne doubled his account with a thunderous strike, Riyad Mahrez - via the aid of a deflection - scored City's fifth, John Stones smashed in the sixth, and even Nathan Aké powered in a header to complete the rout.

Here are five things we learned from an enjoyable night of football at the Etihad!

KDB back to his best

Tuesday night was by far Kevin De Bruyne's best performance of the season.

Timely too, with Manchester City's non-stop December schedule, Pep Guardiola will need his Belgian maestro to continue being the difference for his side in the tight games.

He scored two brilliant goals, but his all-round play was so much more effective than we have seen in recent weeks. He was skipping past the Leeds midfielders with ease and constantly picked out the right ball in the final third.

Not to mention I was scared for Illan Meslier's health when his shot for the second goal was traveling through the air - a remarkable finish.

Riyad Mahrez: The overlooked one

I'm going to give you a little insight into my matchday experience. There is a man who sits directly in front of me in the East Stand who let's just say, is not Riyad Mahrez' biggest fan.

But even he stood up and applauded the sheer brilliance of his curled ball that should have been diverted home by Ilkay Gundogan.

He's a player who has not started often this season, but the stats don't lie, he's Manchester City's top scorer in all competitions.

His goal on Tuesday was fortunate, but he deserved that slice of luck after finding his man time and time again from the right-wing.

He'll be giving Guardiola selection headaches.

Rodri is a Busquets regen

I said this on a podcast a few weeks ago, but Rodri really is Pep Guardiola's new Sergio Busquets.

He came off to save his legs early into the second-half - which probably shows his importance right now - but his first-half performance was akin to what we saw in Yaya Toure's prime.

Despite all season long he's received high praise for his effectiveness at breaking up and restarting play, Rodri created two goals last night with lung-bursting runs from midfield.

A Rolls-Royce player, and long may it continue.

Grealish proving doubters wrong

Maybe I've gone a bit strong with the title, but it was very nice to see Jack Grealish break his mini-scoring drought last night.

He's got into the same areas on multiple occasions this season and has not been picked out, so it was nice to see Mahrez manage to spot the 26-year-old and deliver a wicked cross for Grealish to nod past Meslier.

He skinned the right-back all night too. He created numerous chances in the first-half and may even be unlucky not to come away with more on the night.

Still, a really encouraging display.

500 Pep Guardiola goals

A staggering statistic.

Quicker than Sir Alex Ferguson, quicker than Jurgen Klopp, quicker than Arsene Wenger, quicker than any manager that has come before him - Pep Guardiola stands in front of them all.

500 goals in 207 Premier League games, it's dreamland stuff. He's masterminded and smashed virtually every record in England and gets nowhere near the recognition he deserves.

Well, I think I speak on behalf of Manchester City fans when I say we appreciate what you have done for this football club El Señor, so let's keep this going for as long as possible.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Sergio Busquets
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
Person
Riyad Mahrez
The Independent

Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man City#Manchester City#Leeds#Belgian
The Independent

Pep Guardiola convinced leaders Manchester City still have room for improvement

Pep Guardiola has warned Manchester City’s Premier League title rivals there is more to come from his team after seeing them roll over Newcastle without getting out of second gear.City head into Christmas three points clear of Liverpool and six better off than Chelsea following a 4-0 win at St James’ Park, despite Guardiola being less than impressed with their first-half display.It was their 34th league victory of 2021, eclipsing the previous record set by Liverpool in 1982, although the Spaniard is convinced there is further improvement in his squad.Asked what that said about his team, he replied: “Our consistency.“I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
CityXtra

Jack Grealish Labels Man City Colleague As ‘Footballaholic’ in Glowing Praise

Since his record-breaking £100 million from Aston Villa, Jack Grealish has been rubbing shoulders with a completely different kettle of fish at the Etihad Stadium. From playing alongside his much-publicised idol Kevin De Bruyne, to the likes of Joao Cancelo - someone he describes as a “joke” as “he’s so good technically” - one gets the impression that the levels at City have even surprised a world-class talent like Grealish.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
309
Followers
3K+
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy