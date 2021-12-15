ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame Signs DB Jayden Bellamy

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CeDMa_0dNPm9Gu00

Notre Dame has signed 2022 New Jersey defensive back Jayden Bellamy.

JAYDEN BELLAMY PROFILE

Hometown: Oradell, N.J.

High School: Bergen Catholic

Height: 5-11

Weight: 175

2021 Stats: 27 tackles, 4 interceptions

IB Grade: 3.5

Upside Grade: 4.0

Offers: Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Florida State, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Louisville, Maryland, Duke, Rutgers, Vanderbilt

Recruited By: Mike Mickens

RECRUITING RANKINGS

247Sports: 3-star - No. 39 cornerback

On3: 3-star - No. 45 safety

Rivals: 3-star - No. 46 cornerback

ESPN: 3-star - No. 56 cornerback

Composite: 3-star - No. 457 overall - No. 45 cornerback

FILM ANALYSIS

Bellamy played cornerback and wide receiver as a sophomore at St. John Vianney before moving to Bergen Catholic as a junior, where he played mostly safety over the next two seasons.

Bellamy has more of a cornerback build at this point. He's listed at 5-11 and 175 pounds, and he is on the thin side at this point. If Bellamy can fill out his frame it will add a great deal to his versatility, because his game is more suited for safety.

Even as a sophomore you could see Bellamy's long speed. You can see it when he's playing cornerback, you can see it when he's playing safety as a junior and you see it when he's playing wide receiver. His versatility and speed alone make Bellamy worth taking for a team that is looking to add both to its secondary.

Bellamy shows off a high football IQ on defense. He's a patient cover player, he takes good angles to the ball and when driving on routes and as a sophomore he got his hands on a lot of footballs while playing cornerback. He did the same thing as a junior, but obviously Covid meant fewer games and fewer opportunities.

Bellamy improved his tackling quite a bit as a safety, showing impressive downhill range against the run and he delivers at the ball with some pop.

Irish Breakdown Content

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Michigan State
Local
Indiana Football
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
City
Nebraska, IN
State
West Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
IrishBreakdown

Five Notre Dame Players Earn Phil Steele All-American Honors

Notre Dame had five players named to the Phil Steele All-American squad. Safety Kyle Hamilton continued racking up All-American honors, and Steele also named him a first team player despite the fact Hamilton played just six full games this season. Hamilton finished the season with 34 tackles, four pass break ups, three interceptions and two tackles for loss on the season.
IrishBreakdown

Kyle Hamilton Earns Consensus All-American Honors

Notre Dame junior safety Kyle Hamilton is the latest Fighting Irish player to earn consensus All-American honors. Hamilton, Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner, Oregon safety Verone McKinley III and Baylor safety Jalen Pitre were the four defensive backs to earn consensus All-American honors this season. Clearly Hamilton's reputation carried a great...
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Mickens
Person
John Vianney
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Notebook: Tommy Rees Talks 2022 Recruits

Comments and analysis of the 2022 recruiting haul by Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. Notre Dame has always been the place for quality tight ends for years. Michael Mayer has been the guy for the last two years. Before that it was Tommy Tremble, Cole Kmet, Durham Smythe, Ben Koyack, Troy Niklas, Tyler Eifert and Kyle Rudolph to name just a few. That looks to continue with the 2022 recruiting haul.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Signs Offensive Lineman Ashton Craig

Notre Dame has signed 2022 Indiana offensive lineman Ashton Craig. Hometown: Lawrenceburg, Ind. Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, Florida State, Nebraska, Baylor, Boston College, Cincinnati, Iowa, Purdue, Iowa State, Wake Forest, Indiana, Duke, Northwestern, Vanderbilt. Recruited By: Jeff Quinn. RECRUITING RANKINGS. On3: 4-star - No. 194 overall - No. 17 interior...
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Signs Linebacker Nolan Ziegler

Notre Dame has signed 2022 Michigan linebacker Nolan Ziegler. Hometown: Grand Rapids, Mich. 2021 Stats - Offense: 67 catches, 1,343 yards (20.0) 25 touchdowns. IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber prospect) Upside Grade: 4.5. Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, Iowa, Nebraska, Cincinnati, Virginia tech. Recruited By: Clark Lea, Marcus Freeman. RECRUITING...
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
789
Followers
1K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy