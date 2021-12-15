Notre Dame Signs DB Jayden Bellamy

Notre Dame has signed 2022 New Jersey defensive back Jayden Bellamy.

JAYDEN BELLAMY PROFILE

Hometown: Oradell, N.J.

High School: Bergen Catholic

Height: 5-11

Weight: 175

2021 Stats: 27 tackles, 4 interceptions

IB Grade: 3.5

Upside Grade: 4.0

Offers: Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Florida State, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Louisville, Maryland, Duke, Rutgers, Vanderbilt

Recruited By: Mike Mickens

RECRUITING RANKINGS

247Sports: 3-star - No. 39 cornerback

On3: 3-star - No. 45 safety

Rivals: 3-star - No. 46 cornerback

ESPN: 3-star - No. 56 cornerback

Composite: 3-star - No. 457 overall - No. 45 cornerback

FILM ANALYSIS

Bellamy played cornerback and wide receiver as a sophomore at St. John Vianney before moving to Bergen Catholic as a junior, where he played mostly safety over the next two seasons.

Bellamy has more of a cornerback build at this point. He's listed at 5-11 and 175 pounds, and he is on the thin side at this point. If Bellamy can fill out his frame it will add a great deal to his versatility, because his game is more suited for safety.

Even as a sophomore you could see Bellamy's long speed. You can see it when he's playing cornerback, you can see it when he's playing safety as a junior and you see it when he's playing wide receiver. His versatility and speed alone make Bellamy worth taking for a team that is looking to add both to its secondary.

Bellamy shows off a high football IQ on defense. He's a patient cover player, he takes good angles to the ball and when driving on routes and as a sophomore he got his hands on a lot of footballs while playing cornerback. He did the same thing as a junior, but obviously Covid meant fewer games and fewer opportunities.

Bellamy improved his tackling quite a bit as a safety, showing impressive downhill range against the run and he delivers at the ball with some pop.

