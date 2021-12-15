Notre Dame Signs DB Jayden Bellamy
Notre Dame has signed 2022 New Jersey defensive back Jayden Bellamy.
JAYDEN BELLAMY PROFILE
Hometown: Oradell, N.J.
High School: Bergen Catholic
Height: 5-11
Weight: 175
2021 Stats: 27 tackles, 4 interceptions
IB Grade: 3.5
Upside Grade: 4.0
Offers: Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Florida State, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Louisville, Maryland, Duke, Rutgers, Vanderbilt
Recruited By: Mike Mickens
RECRUITING RANKINGS
247Sports: 3-star - No. 39 cornerback
On3: 3-star - No. 45 safety
Rivals: 3-star - No. 46 cornerback
ESPN: 3-star - No. 56 cornerback
Composite: 3-star - No. 457 overall - No. 45 cornerback
FILM ANALYSIS
Bellamy played cornerback and wide receiver as a sophomore at St. John Vianney before moving to Bergen Catholic as a junior, where he played mostly safety over the next two seasons.
Bellamy has more of a cornerback build at this point. He's listed at 5-11 and 175 pounds, and he is on the thin side at this point. If Bellamy can fill out his frame it will add a great deal to his versatility, because his game is more suited for safety.
Even as a sophomore you could see Bellamy's long speed. You can see it when he's playing cornerback, you can see it when he's playing safety as a junior and you see it when he's playing wide receiver. His versatility and speed alone make Bellamy worth taking for a team that is looking to add both to its secondary.
Bellamy shows off a high football IQ on defense. He's a patient cover player, he takes good angles to the ball and when driving on routes and as a sophomore he got his hands on a lot of footballs while playing cornerback. He did the same thing as a junior, but obviously Covid meant fewer games and fewer opportunities.
Bellamy improved his tackling quite a bit as a safety, showing impressive downhill range against the run and he delivers at the ball with some pop.
