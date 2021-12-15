ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Oscar Delp Signs Letter of Intent

By SI Staff
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kq3Vj_0dNPlcYP00

Tight ends coach Todd Hartley came into this recruiting class with one goal, landing another impact tight end prospect after hitting home runs so far with Darnell Washington and Brock Bowers. The next potential home run target was always Oscar Delp.

Delp ranks as one of the top tight ends in the country, he ranks the No. 6 overall tight end in 2022 according to SI All American. He fits the mold of a modern-day tight end perfectly. Big, yet freakishly athletic. He's 6-foot 5, 225 pounds, and moves exceptionally well for his size.

Wednesday, he signed on to join an already talented Georgia tight end's room.

Georgia was locked into a battle at the end of his recruitment as the West Forsyth product narrowed his recruitment down to Georgia, South Carolina, Clemson, and Michigan. Ultimately the in-state attraction and breakout performance of Brock Bowers seemed to be enough to land Hartley’s top target.

Here's what SI All-American had to say about Delp:

Delp certainly has the size you look for in a tight end, standing every bit of 6-5 with a frame that will allow him to pack on plenty of weight and strength. He will need to improve his burst off the line, but Delp is an advanced route runner that can line up all over the field and do damage. The West Forsyth tight end knows how to manipulate defenders in order to get free, and he shows a nice downfield burst that allows him to explode out of vertical cuts. Delp catches the ball like a receiver and tracks the deep well. Delp lacks punch in the run game and his pad level is inconsistent. He’ll need to become more effective in the run game to take the next step and become a more complete tight end, but few are better in the passing game.

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

Comments / 1

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
New York Post

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa mark relationship milestone on Thanksgiving

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa have been together for years, but this Thanksgiving marked a special one for the couple, who celebrated their first as husband and wife. On Saturday, Marissa shared a series of snapshots from Thursday, which featured the newlyweds enjoying Thanksgiving with their loved ones at home.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Deion Sanders Has Honest Response After Upset Loss In Bowl Game

Jackson State was the odds-on favorite to win the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Unfortunately for head coach Deion Sanders, his team didn’t play up to its standards. South Carolina State dominated Jackson State from start to finish, winning by a score of 31-10. Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. led the charge with 166 passing yards and four touchdowns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Gross College Football Bowl Game Mascot Goes Viral

A gross college football bowl game mascot video is trending on social media on Saturday night. ESPN college football reporter Laura Rutledge had the unfortunate up-close look at it. Saturday night, the first-ever Jimmy Kimmel Bowl is taking place in Los Angeles, California. The inaugural bowl game is featuring Utah...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Clemson#American Football#Facebook Bulldogmaven#Bull
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Deion Sanders’ special scooter is totally epic

Deion Sanders travels in style, no matter what he’s doing or where he goes. Still, his choice of scooter for Saturday’s Celebration Bowl was something even for him. Sanders has been using a motorized scooter to get around on the field before games as he continues to recover from foot surgery. In the past, he’s been using a more traditional scooter, but things were very different Saturday. Sanders’ vehicle of choice looked a lot more like a motorcycle than just a scooter — and yes, it had his name on it, too.
NFL
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
earnthenecklace.com

Who Is Caleb Williams’ Girlfriend? Facts about Valery Orellana

Caleb Williams is the quarterback phenom for the Oklahoma University Sooners getting noticed by college football fans on social media. As they speculate whether Williams will follow former OU coach Lincoln Riley to USC, his growing legions of Internet followers are also interested in his personal life, including who Caleb Williams’ girlfriend is. His relationship with Valery Orellana is low-key, which provokes curiosity from his fans. Who is Valery Orellana? We reveal more about her background here.
CELEBRITIES
Orlando Sentinel

Gus Malzahn plans to leave behind platform to coach UCF in Gasparilla Bowl

After suffering a fractured right tibia in his leg during a home game against Tulane, Gus Malzahn has been stuck on an elevated platform for three games. Malzahn originally said he would use crutches for at least six weeks while trying to avoid putting any weight on his leg. Previously using a golf cart to get around practice, the UCF coach appears to be ahead of schedule. “I was actually out ...
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Watch: Horrible Cheap Shot During Bowl Game Saturday Night

The Marshall sideline wasn’t thrilled when one of its players got hit illegally during the game against Louisiana on Saturday night. As Willie Johnson called for a fair catch, he got decked by Jayrin Wilson and then everything broke loose. Wilson was penalized 15 yards and got ejected for targeting.
COLLEGE SPORTS
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

Comments / 0

Community Policy