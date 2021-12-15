Oscar Delp Signs Letter of Intent

Tight ends coach Todd Hartley came into this recruiting class with one goal, landing another impact tight end prospect after hitting home runs so far with Darnell Washington and Brock Bowers. The next potential home run target was always Oscar Delp.

Delp ranks as one of the top tight ends in the country, he ranks the No. 6 overall tight end in 2022 according to SI All American. He fits the mold of a modern-day tight end perfectly. Big, yet freakishly athletic. He's 6-foot 5, 225 pounds, and moves exceptionally well for his size.

Wednesday, he signed on to join an already talented Georgia tight end's room.

Georgia was locked into a battle at the end of his recruitment as the West Forsyth product narrowed his recruitment down to Georgia, South Carolina, Clemson, and Michigan. Ultimately the in-state attraction and breakout performance of Brock Bowers seemed to be enough to land Hartley’s top target.

Here's what SI All-American had to say about Delp:

Delp certainly has the size you look for in a tight end, standing every bit of 6-5 with a frame that will allow him to pack on plenty of weight and strength. He will need to improve his burst off the line, but Delp is an advanced route runner that can line up all over the field and do damage. The West Forsyth tight end knows how to manipulate defenders in order to get free, and he shows a nice downfield burst that allows him to explode out of vertical cuts. Delp catches the ball like a receiver and tracks the deep well. Delp lacks punch in the run game and his pad level is inconsistent. He’ll need to become more effective in the run game to take the next step and become a more complete tight end, but few are better in the passing game.

