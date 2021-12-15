ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jalon Walker Signs Letter of Intent

By Harrison Reno
 5 days ago
Jalon Walker was a big get for the University of Georgia back in March when he chose the Bulldogs over the likes of Clemson, North Carolina, Auburn, Alabama, and Ohio State. Being from the state of North Carolina, Georgia was fighting to pry Walker away from his in-state school.

Walker was just the 11th commitment in the class at the time for Georgia and since transformed into one of its top recruiters from within the class. Walker made a big push at fellow North Carolina native Travis Shaw to join him in Athens, going as far as to start the #ShawDawg trend on Twitter.

At 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, Jalon Walker is a true physical presence on the football field. With the length to potentially be an edge defender on the college level, Walker has been exceptional as an off-ball linebacker and that's where he will likely make his biggest impact early in college.

Sources told SI Dawgs Daily back in March that while Walker brought the ability to play inside and outside linebackers like current backers Smael Mondon and Xavian Sorey Jr.

With Nakobe Dean, Channing Tindall, and Quay Walker all nearing their NFL futures, Georgia will have to replace their three most experienced inside backers, making Walker’s signing all the more important, helping Georgia round out a soon to be young linebacker room.

Georgia's inside linebackers aren't asked to do much in the passing game, as they are more responsible for dropping into soft zone coverage over the middle, though they may occasionally be tasked with covering the back out of the backfield. However, Walker is the type of athlete that will feel more than comfortable if left alone in the slot and asked to cover a wideout or tight end.

