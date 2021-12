If your social media friends list has started fading into dust, it's not because of Thanos. It's because they don't want Spider-Man: No Way Home spoiled for them. The movie screened in its entirety for the first time in New York and Los Angeles Monday night, and a review embargo expired at 1:30 a.m. -- which means if you weren't lucky enough to see it, social media is a spoiler minefield. In fact, so much of the movie contains so many secrets, just a fraction of it was shown in advance to some journalists ahead of cast interviews last week -- and what those insiders didn't see, until last night, was a whole lot.

