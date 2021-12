Climate-warming pollution is rising in Washington, Oregon and British Columbia. Action in 2022 can get the region on track for 2030. Imagine you woke up in 2030 to find that Oregon, Washington and British Columbia had done little to slow the global warming that cooked the Cascadia region this year. That killed 600 people in British Columbia alone. That choked Cascadia’s skies all summer. That spawned tornado warnings in October, and last month washed away freeways, flooded homes and derailed lives on both sides of the border.

