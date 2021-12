If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Now we’ve obsessed over Oprah-approved gifts, but this time, we’re obsessing over the gifts Oprah herself got — and absolutely loved. On Dec 18, Oprah gave us a glimpse into her gift receiving this holiday season with three videos, showing the gifts she got from friends of hers. She posted it with the caption, “We’re a week away from Christmas and the gifts are coming in! Thanks to my friends @stellamccartney, @sarablakely, and @discovery for the @spanx, snacks, and @drbarbarasturm V-spritz.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO