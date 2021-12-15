Embracing the Suck—Making a Short Film in the COVID Age

As part of WrapWomen’s three-day 2021 Power Women Summit, WrapWomen and Starz, a Lionsgate company, announced the winner of this year’s ‘Telling Our Stories’ short film competition, an initiative that highlights films by women and gender non-conforming filmmakers of color and showcase themes of womanhood, community and representation. Written and directed by Olivia Marie Valdez, Einar Soler Fernandez, Sandra Afonso Rodriguez, “The Weight of It,” tells the story of Maria, a breast-cancer survivor, who has recently recovered from a mastectomy and subsequent breast implant. One night, as she gets ready for bed, she struggles to see her new body as something beautiful. But as she explores and rediscovers herself, she realizes her scars are a symbol of strength. With the support of her husband she learns to love the woman she sees in the mirror.
