Toyota president Akio Toyoda was seen doing donuts in a GR Yaris at a promotional event for the company's 2022 WRC car. There aren’t any other car company bosses like Akio Toyoda. He’s made it his personal mission to make Toyota‘s traditionally very sensible cars more exciting, and is a lot more hands-on than your average high-ranking motoring industry exec. The GR Yaris was largely his idea, and after Toyota developed a Corolla with a hydrogen-fuelled internal combustion engine, he had a go himself and immediately insisted it go racing. And made sure he was part of the driver line-up.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO