Town IDA makes first payment on wetland offset purchase

The Town of Lockport Industrial Development Agency recently took the first steps towards paying off its debt to the Town of Lockport for a vacant plot that it intends to keep undeveloped.

The agency took possession of a roughly 60-acre plot off Rapids Road in January 2021. The price was $61,600 and by agreement the agency will pay the town in 10 annual installments. Payment of the first installment, $6,160, was approved by the agency's board of directors at their monthly business meeting last week.

Having the Rapids parcel and keeping it undeveloped could help with any issues the state Department of Environmental Conservation has with wetland habitat being removed on other public property in the town, off Junction Road. Protecting wetland habitat on Rapids Road is like an offset for disturbing it elsewhere, according to Tom Sy, economic development coordinator and director of the town IDA.

However, removal of wetland habitat for development off Junction Road is "far down the road," Sy said, noting that the agency and General Motors remain in litigation over the price the IDA paid to GM for 91 acres there.

Through eminent domain in 2013, the agency obtained the parcel for $546,000, about $6,000 an acre. GM sued, claiming it didn't get enough for the vacant land, although Sy said the agency had it appraised and the offered price "didn't come without research."

That suit has lingered without a ruling, despite the fact the sides had their day in court "years ago," Sy added. "There just has been no decision one way or the other."

The board of directors also approved a payment of $19,000 for expansion of Crown Drive, in the town industrial park, by 125 feet.