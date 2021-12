DMX had the voice. The way that he said each word with unmatched energy and emotion facilitated the late rapper's path to the top of the game. For decades, DMX was known to rap fans as one of the absolute best vocalists and storytellers of all time, with more classic records than we can count. He passed away earlier this year and while his passing was a massive blow to the hip-hop community, DMX received a whole lot of flowers while he was still here.

