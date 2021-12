Tim Hortons, a popular Canada-based coffee and doughnut chain, will open its first Houston-area location by summer 2022 with more to come over the following years. The expansion was announced in a TV commercial that featured Justin Bieber and aired in Houston during a recent football game broadcast, according to a LinkedIn post and a press release. The first Houston-area location has not been revealed yet. The Houston Business Journal has reached out for more information.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO