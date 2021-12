LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Amid an alarming surge of COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County, Saturday was also the deadline for city workers to be fully vaccinated or have an acceptable exemption. Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19. (CBS) Even as the deadline lands, officials with the City of Los Angeles were reporting that only 80% of city workers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and in compliance with the city mandate requiring all workers to get the shots if they want to remain employed by the city. “I look at it as the cup is actually half full, more than half full,” City Councilman Kevin...

