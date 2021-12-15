Local bowlers reaches perfection

The Labor Department announced on Saturday that it was pushing back the date for businesses' compliance with its vaccine-or-test mandate following a federal appeals court ruling on Friday. In a statement released by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the administration said it was "gratified" by the U.S. Court...
There will be no live audience for this week's taping of "Saturday Night Live" due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the show announced Saturday. Singer Charli XCX was also slated to perform during the comedy show, but said she no longer could. "Due to the recent spike in...
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The governor of an island province in the central Philippines said Sunday at least 63 people died in the devastation wrought by Typhoon Rai in more than half of the towns that managed to contact him, bringing the death toll in the strongest typhoon to batter the country this year to at least 112.
(CNN) — The US Senate overnight confirmed more than three dozen of President Joe Biden's nominees to ambassador posts, ending a months-long Republican-led blockade on quick consideration of the diplomatic nominations. Rahm Emanuel, the former mayor of Chicago and White House chief of staff for President Barack Obama, was...
Former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer Kim Potter, who fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright, broke down on the witness stand during in her own trial on Friday, saying she was sorry for what happened. Erin Eldridge, assistant Minnesota Attorney General, grilled Potter over how she handled the incident on April...
President Biden plans to speak about the Omicron variant on Tuesday, a White House official confirmed to CBS News. Mr. Biden's speech comes as the nation sees a spike in COVID-19 cases. "Building off his Winter Plan, the President will announce new steps the Administration is taking to help communities...
(CNN) — Vice President Kamala Harris forcefully defended President Joe Biden when recently asked whether he or Sen. Joe Manchin is the president of the United States, as Biden's agenda remains stalled in part because of the West Virginia Democrat. "So, who is the real president of this country,...
Pakistan's foreign minister said Friday that several Muslim countries are convening to discuss ways they can help Afghanistan amid Taliban rule and a looming economic and humanitarian crisis, according to The Associated Press. Members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will convene Sunday in Islamabad, Pakistan, for discussions. Pakistani...
